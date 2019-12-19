Toysmith Recalls Light-Up Magic Wands Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Toysmith-Recalls-LightUp-Magic-Wands-Due-to-Choking-and-Ingestion-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Light-Up Magic Wands

Hazard: The battery cover can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magic wands, place them out of the reach of children and return them to store where purchased for a refund.

Consumer Contact:

Toysmith at 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com and click on the "Safety Info" tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 58,000 (in addition 204 units were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall includes a fuchsia colored Light-Up Magic Wand topped with a star that flashes and makes noise. The recalled wands have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373) are included in the recall. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.

Incidents/Injuries: Toysmith has received one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries removed from the toy. Medical attention was required to remove the battery.

Sold At: Carter's stores and various toy, grocery, hobby and gift retailers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $5.



Importer: Toysmith of Sumner, Wash.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php



This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-045

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

