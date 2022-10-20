Toys"R"Us® and Babies"R"Us® Return to the United Kingdom with Digital Flagship Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, the parent company of Toys"R"Us® and Babies"R"Us®, and Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY), the exclusive license partner for Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us in Australia and the UK, announced the brands' return to the United Kingdom with the launch of digital flagship ecommerce websites ToysRUs.co.uk and BabiesRUs.co.uk.

Babies"R"Us logo

To the delight of families all over the UK, the magic of the world's most beloved toy store is back with a wide range of toys and baby products just in time for the holiday shopping season. Toys"R"Us UK's digital commerce launches with a massive range of products on the Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us flagship sites from more than 300 brands and aims to further enhance the customer experience with engaging content, expert guides and product differentiation.

The UK ecommerce launch coincides with the successful rollout of Toys"R"Us shops at all Macy's stores across the U.S., marking a significant return of the brand in two of the top global toy markets.

"The momentum behind the Toys"R"Us brand and it's return to key markets including the UK and United States has been phenomenal. Since acquiring the brand in March of last year, we have grown its global footprint by 50% and we are still in early innings for what customers can expect from both Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us as we head into 2023," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys"R"Us.

Dr. Louis Mittoni, CEO and Managing Director of Toys"R"Us ANZ commented on the UK launch stating: "This important event is an acknowledgment of our devotion to the Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us brands, and testimony to the fantastic working relationship with worldwide brand owner WHP Global. Tailoring our successful Australian relaunch plan to the UK echoes the success of other e-commerce platform play businesses that have delivered growth and value due to their ability to quickly and cost effectively expand their software, processes, partner relationships and brands into new countries. Since Toys"R"Us' return to Australia in June 2019, we have scaled quickly as customers returned to the much-loved brand and our e-commerce model has proven its success."

The United Kingdom has one of the most advanced and mature e-commerce markets in the world, with internet-savvy consumers increasingly embracing online purchasing. The total addressable market for toys and games in the UK for 2021 was £3.7 billion1, representing the largest toy market in Europe and the fourth largest globally.

Mike Coogan, Marketing Director of Toys"R"Us UK, added: "It is a very exciting time for Babies"R"Us and Toys"R"Us and we cannot wait to reclaim our position with British shoppers as the premiere supplier of the very best toys, games, and babycare products for parents and children."

For more information or to shop Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us visit: www.toysrus.co.uk and https://www.babiesrus.co.uk/.

About Toys"R"Us

For more than 70 years, Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. Babies"R"Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenthood. Millions of new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers around the world rely on Babies"R"Us as the go-to resource for the best baby products, advice, registry, and savings for their family. This brand power remains as the brands generate more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1300+ stores and e-commerce businesses in over 25 countries. Visit toysrus.com and follow us on social @toysrus.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, as well as a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® brand. Collectively the brands generate approximately USD$4.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) is an Australian based listed company with a mission to enrich the lives of people by encouraging exploration, creativity and living life more fully through the enjoyment of toys and hobbies. In addition to distributing leading products throughout Australia for key partners via its trading business Funtastic, the company acquired 100% of the Hobby Warehouse Group in November 2020, including Australian e-commerce websites Toys"R"Us, Babies"R"Us and Hobby Warehouse and the distribution business Mittoni Pty Ltd. The Company changed its name from Funtastic Limited to Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited on 24 June 2021. Further information is available at corporate.toysrus.com.au

