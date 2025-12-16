WHP Global Signs Deal with Pure Cotton Global Group to Relaunch LOTTO as a Lifestyle Brand in the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, parent company of iconic Italian sports brand LOTTO, today announced a new licensing partnership with Pure Cotton Global Group to design, manufacture, and distribute a lifestyle apparel line across the U.S. and Canada. The debut capsule launches today on LOTTOSport.com, marking LOTTO's most significant North American fashion relaunch to date.

Italian sport heritage, reintroduced. Sport. Style. Legacy.

Born in Italy in 1973 and rooted in the country's connection to soccer, style, and craftsmanship, LOTTO became a recognizable presence in the U.S. throughout the 80s and 90s. Today, the brand returns to North America with a renewed focus on streetwear, reflecting the growing influence of global sport on modern fashion and the opportunity to reintroduce LOTTO to a new generation of North American consumers.

The first drop features the Starting 11—tees, hoodies, track jackets, joggers, shorts, and other streetwear items that reimagine LOTTO's football heritage through premium fabrics, modern fits, and the signature double-diamond.

"LOTTO has been a beloved brand in the world of soccer for more than 50 years, and its return to the North American lifestyle market comes at a moment when soccer-inspired fashion is driving culture — especially as excitement builds toward the 2026 World Cup," said Margaret Kivett, EVP of Athletic Vertical at WHP Global. "Pure Cotton Global Group brings outstanding manufacturing expertise and retail vision, and we're excited to build a strong platform together for LOTTO's growth in the fashion sector throughout the U.S. and Canada."

"We are excited to partner with the WHP Global team to bring back such an iconic sports brand rooted in unforgettable moments in both soccer and tennis," said Paula Brunson, President & CEO of Pure Cotton Global Group. "We look forward to reconnecting LOTTO with North American consumers who value quality, heritage, and a brand with a meaningful cultural connection."

The first drop is available now on LOTTOSport.com, with broader retail expansion planned for 2026 across specialty, sporting goods, and department store partners.

About LOTTO

LOTTO, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative, performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories, which feature its iconic logo of a tennis court over a soccer field. Rich in soccer history, LOTTO has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit, and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli, and Boris Becker. Today, LOTTO is distributed in over 100 countries and is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players. For more information, visit: www.lottosport.com and follow @lottosportus.

About WHP Global

WHP Global (www.whp-global.com) is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 14+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $7 billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal AI Taskforce. For brand news and updates, follow WHP Global on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Pure Cotton Global Group

Pure Cotton Global Group is a vertically integrated apparel company combining the manufacturing excellence of Pure Cotton Portugal, the investment strength of Alberta Equity Funds (AEF), and the U.S. market expertise of DRT Lifestyle Brands. Together, these entities create a global platform focused on delivering premium, fashion-forward apparel across North America and international markets. Headquartered in Portugal, Pure Cotton is recognized for its innovation in design, development, and high-end textile production. With AEF's strategic investment vision and DRT's deep retail relationships in the United States, Pure Cotton Global Group operates with a unified mission to bring elevated, globally informed apparel to consumers worldwide.

