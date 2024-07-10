Toys"R"Us® Announces New Global Holiday: Play Day on July 20th, 2024

Celebrating the Joy and Power of Play Worldwide

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys"R"Us, the world's leading authority in toys and play, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new global holiday, Toys"R"Us Play Day, a worldwide celebration dedicated to the power of play. Taking place on July 20th, 2024, Play Day will be celebrated at Toys"R"Us locations and online across the Toys"R"Us at Macy's in the U.S.A., Asia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Israel, Australia, India, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, and more.

Toys"R"Us launches Play Day - a new global holiday on July 20, 2024. Beloved mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe at Toys"R"Us flagship at Macy's Herald Square.

"As the world's greatest champions of play, launching this holiday underscores our belief that play can change the world," said Kim Miller Olko, Global CMO of Toys"R"Us. "Harnessing our knowledge and authority we are inspiring kids, adults and families to commit to putting the power of play into action for themselves. Play Day is about recognizing the vital role that play has in our lives and in our communities. In today's fast-paced world, it is an antidote for stress and disconnection, promoting healthy childhood development, mental health for all ages, and family togetherness. We hope to encourage everyone around the world to come together and celebrate the magic of play and Toys"R"Us."

Play Day Highlights

Pledge to Play: A world-changing commitment that fosters a movement of joy and community. Pledging to Play is more than a promise; it's a commitment to prioritize play in daily life. Those who sign-up will receive a year of content, play ideas with product recommendations, giveaways, and discounts to help inspire play and family togetherness.





A world-changing commitment that fosters a movement of joy and community. Pledging to Play is more than a promise; it's a commitment to prioritize play in daily life. Those who sign-up will receive a year of content, play ideas with product recommendations, giveaways, and discounts to help inspire play and family togetherness. Parade of Play: Toys"R"Us kids of all ages will march through select Toys"R"Us locations. This parade is an invitation for everyone to celebrate the happiness that play brings to our lives. Following the parade and pledge, customers can join in on fun activities, including special discounts, giveaways, chances to win prizes, photo opportunities with Geoffrey the Giraffe, and a unique shopping experience designed for Play Day.

Building on Tradition

Play Day marks the second global holiday introduced by Toys"R"Us, following the successful launch of Geoffrey's Birthday on October 17th. Geoffrey's Birthday has become a popular annual event, celebrated worldwide with festivities that highlight the joy of toys and play, featuring brand mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe and toy brand activations. With Play Day, Toys"R"Us continues its tradition of championing play by creating another special occasion for kids and families to come together and celebrate.

Celebrating Globally

Toys"R"Us Play Day will be a worldwide celebration, with activities and events designed to engage communities. From in-store events to online activations, Play Day will create a ripple effect of positivity and connection for Toys"R"Us kids of all ages around the world.

"At Toys"R"Us Asia, we are committed to fueling imagination and inspiring the next generation through the power of toys and play. Play Day is a significant initiative that promotes the benefits of play, including supporting child development at different stages, nurturing mental well-being and bringing families closer together. In Asia, we are excited to launch interactive play experiences in 395 stores across 9 Asian markets on July 20, 2024, with an aim to raise awareness and infuse a playful energy into the community," said Flora Tsui, VP - Marketing & Digital Strategy at Toys"R"Us Asia.

"We are excited to welcome families to Play Day at Toys"R"Us Macy's locations in the U.S.," said Tom Leuer, Vice President of Food & Toys at Macy's. "As part of Macy's Summer's Greatest Hits, our goal is to surprise and delight our customers with engaging events such as Play Day, alongside other fun in-store experiences designed to inspire joy throughout the summer season."

Macy's will be hosting events at select Toys"R"Us at Macy's locations on Play Day as well as in-store opportunities at every Toys"R"Us at Macy's store to register to Pledge to Play, adding to the nationwide celebration. The store locations and schedule for Play Day can be found at: www.toysrus.com/playday.

Join Us on Play Day!

Toys"R"Us Play Day promises to be a memorable event whether you participate by taking the Pledge to Play or attending an in-store event on July 20, 2024, at your local Toys"R"Us store.

For more information about Toys"R"Us Play Day and how to participate, visit toysrus.com/playday or follow @toysrus on social media with the hashtag #TRUPlayDay

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us is a global leader in the toy industry, celebrating the joys of childhood and play for over 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. In the U.S., Toys"R"Us can be found inside every Macy's store, at flagship locations at American Dream and Mall of America, and online at toysrus.com. Globally, the brand generates more than USD $2 billion in annual retail sales through over 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries. Toys"R"Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate USD$7.5 billion in retail sales. Follow @toysrus on social for the latest updates.

Media Contacts

Toys"R"Us Global

Jaime Cassavechia / Demi Halawa

[email protected]

(212) 518-4771

MACY'S

Julissa Bonfante/Gillian Boyland

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys"R"Us