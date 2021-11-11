Toys"R"Us Launches First NFT Collection with Ethernity

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, the parent company of Toys"R"Us® has partnered with leading authenticated NFT platform Ethernity to bring the iconic toy brand to the blockchain with the release of its first non-fungible token ("NFT") collection.

Exclusive 3D animation of Geoffrey the Girrafe will be auctioned live as part of the first ever Toys"R"Us NFT collection with Ethernity.

Toys"R"Us, the world's beloved toy brand for generations of kids, is known as much for its nostalgic sense of wonderment as it is for its brand affinity and playful imagery. Cast in NFT form, its star mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe™, one of the most well-known mascots of our time, is featured in a series of exclusive limited-edition digital collectibles for fans to purchase beginning Saturday, November 13 on OpenSea, the largest digital marketplace for NFTs.

"We are excited to unveil the first ever Toys"R"Us NFT collection which features the iconic IP of the Toys"R"Us brand including the one and only Geoffrey the Giraffe," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys"R"Us. "As we continue to invest in the growth of the brand, entering the blockchain signifies a momentous step into the future and allows us to broaden our engagement with our loyal and expanding community of Toys"R"Us fans."

The debut NFT collection, from digital artist Bryan Lopez, aka Exacto, contains a 1-of-1 piece, "The Geoffrey Stroll," which will be auctioned live following the drop. This exclusive 3D animation features Geoffrey as he steps into a bright new future with a modern instrumental version of the famous Toys"R"Us jingle 'I Don't Want to Grow Up, I'm a Toys"R"Us Kid' playing. The buyer and a guest will also have the chance to attend a U.S. Toys"R"Us store grand opening in 2022, including transportation to that city and a two-night hotel stay.

Other rare editions in the collection delve into pop-art style, Warhol-inspired modern portraits of Geoffrey. The limited-edition series "Geoffrey Through the Years" contains six separate editions, each one a reflection of the world-famous giraffe as he looked throughout the different eras beginning in 1960 to present day.

The NFT launch comes on the heels of several new initiatives including the return of Toys"R"Us in the U.S.A. through a strategic partnership with Macy's, and the return of Toys"R"Us to the United Kingdom through a partnership with Toys"R"Us ANZ.

The first Toys"R"Us NFT collection will be available to purchase starting at 12 p.m. (Noon) EST on Saturday, November 13, 2021 on OpenSea.io. Fans can pre-register for the drop today at https://ethernity.io/toysrus.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

ABOUT ETHERNITY

Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project that auctions verified artwork featuring the top artists and stars from sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history, and entertainment. Each of these digital artworks is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). The pieces feature well-known public figures, and a portion of all funds raised from the endeavor will be donated to charitable causes. Ethernity Chain combines the utility of DeFi and merges it with NFTs to create an exclusive pipeline to rare, collectible content from notable figures and well-established digital artists.

