Toys"R"Us® Takes Flight: WHP Global and Duty Free Americas Partner to Open First Toys"R"Us Airport Store

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, the parent company of Toys"R"Us, announced a new partnership with leading travel retailer Duty Free Americas to open the first-ever Toys"R"Us airport store at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), the world's second busiest airport. The Toys"R"Us store will be located in Terminal A, and is slated to open in time for Holiday 2023.

Rendering of Toys"R"Us Airport Store coming to Terminal A at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport. Duty Free Americas

"We are excited that WHP Global selected us to introduce a new retail concept to the travel industry," said Jerome Falic, CEO of Duty Free Americas. "Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized brand beloved by millions of families, and we are confident that the store at DFW will become a must-visit destination for travelers."

Travelers visiting the store will be welcomed by a life size custom Geoffrey the Giraffe 3D sculpture perfect for a family photo, before discovering a curated selection of toys and games from the hottest brands. With demonstration tables for hands on play and iconic brand elements throughout, the new airport store brings a fun Toys"R'Us experience that caters to gift buyers on-the-go and parents traveling with children.

"We are thrilled to partner with Duty Free Americas to introduce the first-ever Toys"R"Us airport store, an exciting new concept that we believe could roll out in airports around the world," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global.

Since its acquisition by WHP Global in 2021, Toys"R"Us has experienced significant growth doubling its footprint by 50% in 2022 with the national rollout in the U.S. at all Macy's stores. The momentum is continuing this year with recent launches in India, United Kingdom, and Mexico.

Further details on the opening date for the Toys"R"Us airport store at DFW to follow.

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages for more than 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,350+ stores and e-commerce businesses in 30+ countries. For more information, visit www.toysrus.com.

About Duty Free Americas

Duty Free Americas, Inc. (DFA) is the largest duty-free retailer in the Americas, operating approximately 200 stores in airports, border crossings and seaports located in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, and other international locations. DFA stores offer a vast assortment of exceptional brand name merchandise, including liquor, tobacco, fragrances, cosmetics, confections, fashion accessories, watches, leather goods and luxury gifts, free of all duties and sales/excise taxes. Established in 1972 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, DFA provides an exciting travel retail experience for millions of vacationers and business travelers from around the world every year. For more information, visit www.dutyfreeamericas.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. In April 2023, WHP Global signed a definitive agreement to acquire the BONOBOS® fashion brand. Collectively the brands generate close to USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

