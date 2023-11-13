Toys"R"Us® to Open a Flagship Store at Mall of America Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company"), parent company of Toys"R"Us ®, announced today the location of its second U.S. flagship store at Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment destination in North America. Set to open just before Thanksgiving, this marks the first flagship store in partnership with Go! Retail Group with additional flagship locations opening next year.

Toys"R"Us Rendering of the new Toys"R"Us flagship at Mall of America.

Today in the United States, Toys"R"Us has a global flagship store at American Dream, and through a landmark partnership with Macy's over 452 Toys"R"Us shop-in-shops are open inside every Macy's store nationwide.

"After the success we've experienced with our first flagship at American Dream and shops inside Macy's, bringing Toys"R"Us to Mall of America was a must. There is the perfect mix of entertainment and retail that makes it a highly trafficked go-to-destination for families year-round," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global. "I'm thrilled to open our first flagship with our new partners at Go! Retail Group as we continue to expand the Toys"R"Us brand through new concepts and to new locations around the world."

The new Toys"R"Us flagship store at Mall of America spans over 11,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of the hottest toys and games for Toys"R"Us kids of all ages. Families can shop for their favorite toys, take a photo with Geoffrey the Giraffe, and rediscover their love of play. Beginning in 2024, the Toys"R"Us flagship will introduce exciting new branded elements like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor as well as interactive experiences and product demonstrations from popular toy vendors.

"Toys"R"Us has played a role in creating special memories for so many of us," said Heather Brechbill-Swilley, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. "We are excited to bring this playful and iconic brand to life at Mall of America for the next generation to enjoy. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, this nostalgic brand will be the perfect addition for families and guests of all ages this holiday season."

"It is incredibly exciting to be a part of the return of Toys"R"Us and we are fortunate to have the backing of WHP Global and Mall of America as we bring this flagship store to life for families just in time for the holidays, " shares Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group.

For more than 70 years Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries.

Toys"R"Us at Mall of America will be located on Level 1, East. For details on opening celebrations and store hours, visit: https://mallofamerica.com/directory/toys-r-us and follow @toysrusmoa on Instagram . To stay up to date on Toys"R"Us openings and activations, visit toysrus.com and follow @toysrus on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. The company signed an agreement in September 2023 to acquire the G-STAR RAW brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About Go! Retail Group

Go! Retail Group focuses on precision retailing, leveraging excellence in logistics and store management. Since 1993, Go! Retail Group has successfully operated the largest fleet of pop-up stores in the world, is the largest retailer of calendars in the world, and is the largest independently owned toy and game store retailer in the U.S. The business has grown to include operations in seven countries, flagship year-round stores, in-house brands, and multiple e-commerce sites. Go! Retail Group owns, operates, and/or manages Calendars.com, Go! Toys & Games, Calendar Club Canada, Calendar Club UK, Calendar Club Australia, Attic Salt, NIQUEA.D, Snoozimals, Tiny Headed Kingdom, Kobioto, and as of 2023, is proud to add Toys"R"Us.

