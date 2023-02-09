TP-ICAP Is Supplying High-Quality Forex Data to Blockchains Through Chainlink

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TP ICAP, a leading electronic market infrastructure and information provider, and Chainlink Labs, the leading Web3 services platform, today announced that TP ICAP has joined the Chainlink Network to bring high-quality forex data to the blockchain ecosystem, with the ability to support 960+ pairs. This forex data is being contributed to Chainlink decentralized oracle networks (DONs) by Parameta Solutions , TP ICAP's data and analytics division, and will support the generation of tamper-resistant oracle reports .

With this data now available on-chain, Web3 developers can access TP ICAP's proprietary foreign exchange market data to build a variety of secure smart contract applications. This news is the latest example of TP ICAP's increased focus in blockchain, following its recent launch of Fusion Digital Assets , a wholesale marketplace for spot cryptoassets.

Using Chainlink to deliver a broad range of forex pricing data enables TP ICAP to expand its coverage and provide the Web3 ecosystem with the fundamental building blocks it needs to create robust and decentralized financial market infrastructure. With over 5 billion data points already delivered to applications across Web3's most prominent blockchain environments, Chainlink makes TP ICAP's forex pricing data available to the widest net of developers possible through aggregated Chainlink Price Feeds.

Chainlink is a simple and future-proof solution that enables data providers to enter Web3, offering the following features:

Credential Management — Chainlink nodes can securely manage API keys and account logins, leading to a seamless integration.

— Chainlink nodes can securely manage API keys and account logins, leading to a seamless integration. Blockchain Agnostic — Chainlink is blockchain agnostic, meaning our data can be made available on any current or future blockchain environment.

— Chainlink is blockchain agnostic, meaning our data can be made available on any current or future blockchain environment. Widely Adopted — Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform, offering us access to a vast addressable market of potential data consumers.

— Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform, offering us access to a vast addressable market of potential data consumers. Provably Secure — Chainlink is thoroughly audited open-source software designed according to leading academic research, with a proven history of helping secure billions of dollars in value live in production.

"Historically, Web3 innovation has been fueled by the introduction of high-quality market data from premium data providers such as TP ICAP," said Yaser Jazouane, Head of Data Products at Chainlink Labs. "The addition of TP ICAP's institutional-grade forex pricing data to Chainlink helps enhance the security, accuracy, and utility of blockchain applications."

"The innovation of blockchains and cryptocurrencies has catalysed a whole new breed of distributed systems that need access to reliable real-world information, and Chainlink is currently the leading oracle service provider for the on-chain ecosystem," said Rhys Spencer, Head of APAC Sales of Parameta Solutions. "Parameta Solutions recognises this global requirement and is well positioned to be part of what could be a generational upgrade to market infrastructure and data solutions."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP operates at the heart of wholesale OTC and exchange-traded markets.

We are active across all major financial, energy and commodities asset classes, where our brokers match buyers and sellers to improve price discovery, trade execution and liquidity flow. We are also a world-leading provider of OTC market data—including live and historical pricing content—and advanced valuation and analytics.

