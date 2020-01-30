TP Vision to Transform Service Experience and Performance with Vonage's Contact Center and Speech Analytics Solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that TP Vision Europe B.V. has selected its contact center and speech analytics solutions to better serve its customer-base by delivering exceptional experiences.

Based in the Netherlands, TP Vision is a consumer electronics leader in audio visual digital entertainment focusing on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips audio products (all around the globe). The company combines the design expertise and innovative heritage of Philips, with operational excellence, speed and flexibility. In recent years, TP Vision has been recognized by the tech industry and consumers as a leader in the TV market delivering award-winning OLED TV and propositions.

TP Vision wanted to deliver a state-of-the-art customer experience globally, while strengthening its performance and operational efficiencies. Following an evaluation of multiple vendors, the company selected Vonage's award-winning cloud contact center solution for its Salesforce integration, routing and reporting capabilities, together with its powerful, integrated speech analytics technology, Conversation Analyzer .

Kim Dix-Huijts, Head of Corporate CS Control Tower at TP Vision, comments, "We're extremely pleased to bring the incredible combination of Vonage and Salesforce to TP Vision. Implementing a single, scalable cloud contact center solution across our business will enable us to improve every interaction we have with customers, and with Vonage's Conversation Analyzer, we can dive into our metrics to improve call quality and training."

Built from a true cloud environment, Vonage's contact center solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform. Salesforce integration is central to the solution, enabling businesses like TP Vision to create customer experiences that help them serve their customers better.

Vonage's fully-integrated Conversation Analyzer solution uses speech-to-text to transcribe calls and deliver intelligent content categorization for instant insight into common themes, as well as data visualization for quick analysis and understanding of the successes and challenges in every conversation. When combined with interaction data from Salesforce, TP Vision will be able to refine how to boost its successes and manage challenges more efficiently.

Paul Turner, VP Strategic Accounts at Vonage, adds, "We're delighted to have been chosen as an important partner of TP Vision, helping the company deliver on its commitment to providing excellent customer service, while benefiting from complete flexibility and scalability. We look forward to seeing TP Vision enhance its customer satisfaction with Vonage's contact center and Conversation Analyzer solutions, as its advisors have great conversations through every interaction."

