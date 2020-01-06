TPG Hotels & Resorts Selects Infor Hospitality to Standardize Processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that TPG Hotels & Resorts, a fully accredited operator and developer of many of the industry's most respected hotel brands, has selected Infor to standardize property management systems and provide a single source of data across its independent hotel portfolio. With Infor, the organization will now have consistency across its property technology platform, making it easier to manage daily processes. TPG Hotels & Resorts will be able to eliminate previously siloed systems and better manage operations throughout reservations, the front desk, housekeeping, concierge, and accounting, unifying roles into a single application.

Infor Hospitality Management Solutions (HMS) will provide TPG Hotels & Resorts with a more complete solution for managing multiple hotel functions at seven independent properties. Specifically, Infor HMS will facilitate faster day-to-day processes, so teams can spend less time navigating technology and more time concentrating on guests. Infor's technology designed specifically for hoteliers combines functionality to manage guests, rooms, rates, reservations and distribution, and will provide independent TPG Hotels & Resorts properties with tools for a holistic view of every guest, helping staff deliver more precise levels of service on a more consistent basis.

"We partnered with Infor based on their track record in the hospitality industry and understanding of our goals to unify operations to make day-to-day business more efficient. Infor will be a key strategic partner for our organization and help us modernize our technology stack across our independent hotels, allowing us to put even more focus on the guest experience with the ease of information exchange," said Sameer Mehra, executive vice president of revenue strategies, TPG Hotels & Resorts. "Infor has a good library of system interfaces, which gives an edge over other PMS providers when it comes to introducing other technology platforms."

"Installing Infor HMS gives us the ability to standardize the data and reporting across our independent portfolio, giving us greater insight into the individual hotel performance and the ability to quickly capitalize on opportunities," said Michael Brown, VP of business intelligence, TPG Hotels & Resorts. "Previously, all of our independent properties were on different platforms, many of which did not talk to any other systems, and weren't able to provide the data we needed. The ability to have consistent and easily accessible data across the portfolio is a huge advantage."

Infor HMS is visually impressive, easy to use, and extremely flexible and configurable. The application can be integrated with additional Infor solutions and hundreds of third-party products to provide a snapshot of guests and business performance. This allows for a faster and more seamless flow of data so decision-makers can make more rapid and more accurate business decisions.

"When managing multiple properties, consistency is the key to success. Infor delivers the tools our customers need to have visibility into key processes and make more confident business decisions," said Jason Floyd, general manager of Infor Hospitality. "Infor's applications are easy to deploy, highly scalable, and dependable, which is what every hotelier needs in an industry that is under constant pressure from rising costs, competition, and increased guest demands."

About TPG Hotels & Resorts

TPG Hotels & Resorts is a fully accredited operator and developer of the industry's most respected brands including Accor, InterContinental, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Starwood and Wyndham that together represent over 40 hotel flags. With over 60 hotels and nearly 18,000 guestrooms currently under management coast to coast, TPG Hotels & Resorts is recognized throughout the industry as a leader in performance, service, and quality.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

