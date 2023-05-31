TPGi Enables Global Organizations to Create Accessible User Experiences

News provided by

TPGi LLC

31 May, 2023, 08:58 ET

TPGi software and services enable global companies to increase revenue, improve customer experience, and comply with the European Accessibility Act

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi®, a Vispero® company, is pleased to announce their selection by one of the largest companies in the world to enable accessibility for their customers in Europe. This agreement represents a major milestone in the TPGi mission to change the digital world and make it accessible to all. It also reinforces the need for all global companies to fully comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA) by 2025.

Continue Reading
A person sitting in a wheelchair in front of a desk interacting with a computer monitor.
A person sitting in a wheelchair in front of a desk interacting with a computer monitor.

The EAA took effect in April 2019 and requires EU member countries to establish the local standards contained in the EAA by June 28, 2025. The EAA applies to companies providing goods or services of at least €2M in the European market, with a primary focus on the accessibility of digital assets such as websites and mobile applications.

TPGi was selected by one of the largest organizations because of its accessibility expertise and experience as well as TPGi's unique full spectrum portfolio. While the organization intends to comply with the EAA in the required timeline, the overriding goal is that its products and services are usable by all consumers, including those with disabilities such as blindness or low vision.

"We are thrilled to have TPGi's solution portfolio selected for such an important and expansive accessibility initiative. Global companies offering their products and services in the EU have a shrinking window to act on the EAA and ensure consumers can access their digital assets," said Bob Ciminera, CEO of Vispero.

For more information about how TPGi can help your company conform with the European Accessibility Act, visit www.TPGi.com to speak with an accessibility expert.

About Vispero

Vispero is the global leader in assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Today our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market.

About TPGi

TPGi provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their business, their employees, and their consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey. 

SOURCE TPGi LLC

Also from this source

Vispero® to Demonstrate Innovative Screen Reader Software for Accessible Point of Sale Systems at National Restaurant Association Conference

Leading Self-Service Kiosk Technology Wins Accessibility Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.