TPGi® Unveils the Next Generation of their Accessibility Management Platform

The ARC Platform provides organizations with a single solution to create consistency when managing an enterprise accessibility program.

CLEARWATER, Fla. , July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi®, a Vispero® company, is excited to announce the release of the next generation of the ARC Platform, a leading enterprise accessibility management solution. In addition to supporting both manual and automated testing, the ARC Platform offers a comprehensive Knowledge Center and a single, unified ruleset that streamlines teams' accessibility efforts.

TPGi's ARC Platform is built on a core principle: to provide all users with consistent results and remediation guidance. Establish consistency by unifying your teams' testing rules with your tools. Organizations that adopt the ARC Platform are immediately enrolled in a testing framework and can deploy the ARC ruleset to create consistent testing practices across their digital landscape.

"This comprehensive rebuild was driven by the insights and voices of our customers," adds Matt Feldman, TPGi's VP of Customer Success. "We are thrilled to unveil the latest version of our platform, methodically refined to deliver on the evolving requirements of the accessibility industry and the unique needs of our growing customer base."

"Much like a Phoenix rising, the ARC Platform has undergone an incredible transformation over the last year. Users will experience a completely new and more intuitive user experience, boosting a 120% increase in data processing performance while still having access to the stellar features that users know and love today," says Travis Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing at TPGi.

The updated ARC Platform represents a pivotal advancement, consolidating diverse accessibility initiatives into a cohesive framework. Key updates include:

Intuitive User Experience: With a redesigned interface, the ARC Platform now boasts a user-friendly navigation that enhances usability and accessibility for all users.

Enhanced Performance: With a 120% increase in platform performance, teams can process and review accessibility data 1.2x faster than the previous generation to remain agile.

One Platform, One Ruleset: Organizations can achieve consistent results across their entire digital footprint by integrating a single platform and unified ruleset across all testing teams.

"The ARC Platform continues to evolve to include more tools and functionality to help teams achieve their accessibility mission," Brown adds. "To help teams accomplish more, we've completely revamped the user interface, creating a navigation experience that's intuitive and easy to use."

"Leveraging ARC's single ruleset and integrated tools and platform, Enterprises have multiple levels of accessibility analysis available to them, from broad domain scans to detailed manual audits. They can share reports over consistent, intuitive dashboards, export Microsoft Office document reports, or integrate to core internal systems integrations via the ARC API," says Charlie Pike, Platform Success Lead at TPGi.

"Customers have come to expect excellence when they partner with TPGi, and our customers' feedback has shaped our journey. With this release, we remain dedicated to evolving our accessibility software solutions that enable our customers to create inclusive experiences for all," says Feldman.

With streamlined workflows and a commitment to excellence, discover how TPGi's enhanced ARC Platform can transform your organization's approach to digital accessibility, ensuring inclusivity at every digital touchpoint. Learn more about the ARC Platform.

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry and award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their businesses, employees, and consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey.

