TPI Appoints Joe Tingson as Vice President of Customer Success

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPI, a leading provider of innovative player communication solutions for the casino industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Tingson as its new Vice President of Customer Success. With his unparalleled dedication to his customers, Joe will play a pivotal role as a leader for our digital Customer Success and Product teams.

Joe Tingson was recently appointed Vice President of Customer Success for TPI.

In his new role as VP of Customer Success, Joe Tingson will be responsible for the vision and strategy of TPI's mobile app, Player Connect, and other digital products including Digital Mailers and Player Portals. Drawing on his wealth of experience in the casino industry, Joe will work closely with TPI's clients to understand their needs, identify opportunities for improvement, and ensure they derive maximum value from TPI's Player Connect and suite of digital solutions.

"Joe's proven track record of building strong relationships and intense passion for both marketing and the casino industry makes him the right person to lead the future of digital within TPI," said Kane Johnson, President of TPI. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the TPI team and are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to our clients."

With over 20 years of experience in the casino industry, Joe Tingson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position at TPI. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a passion for product development, elevating the patron experience and success through strategic planning and tailored solutions.

"I am honored to join TPI as the Vice President of Customer Success and am excited to work with our clients to create a highly personalized player experience," said Joe Tingson. "TPI has a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, and I look forward to building upon that foundation. The digital transformation journey begins (and ends) with TPI."

Joe Tingson's appointment as VP of Customer Success underscores TPI's continued commitment to prioritizing the needs and success of casino operators across North America. With his leadership, TPI is uniquely positioned to ensure that they can reach a casino's players through any medium, in print and digital, effectively and efficiently.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Mark Neely Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected] 623-363-2655

About TPI:

TPI is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the casino industry, dedicated to connecting casinos and players by any means necessary. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, TPI empowers casinos to connect with their players and drive success in an ever-evolving industry. TPI is driven to connect.

SOURCE TPI