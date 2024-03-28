TPM Announces New Autodesk Buying Process and Significant Investments in Offerings

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, a 51-year-old technology company serving the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing industries, announces major investments alongside Autodesk's new buying process that will affect all customers.

Autodesk, a nearly 40-year-old partner of TPM's, has announced a new way to buy for all commercial customers, effective June 10, 2024. In this new model, Autodesk users will still rely heavily on their partners, like TPM, for services, support, product roadmap guidance, and consulting, but they will transact all new and renewal licenses directly with Autodesk.

This transition provides a far more streamlined buying experience, key data insights into their business that were not previously available, pricing consistency, and a deeper connection between Autodesk, the customer, and TPM. All customers should consult TPM or their partner before June 10 to ensure they maximize their portfolio and take advantage of all offers before the transaction model goes live. For more information on the new buying process, visit TPM's A New Way to Buy page.

Alongside adapting to Autodesk's new buying process, TPM is enhancing its service delivery through several strategic investments. These investments include bolstering staff to address current and future customer needs, advancing technology to streamline operations, and launching new offerings comprised of specialized CRM solutions for the AEC industry, design automation, ERP and systems integration, business intelligence and data visualization, 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies, and expanded consulting in digital transformation.

"Our mission emphasizes the importance of adapting to the ever-changing world, highlighting our commitment to continuous learning and embracing industry shifts. This philosophy has been central to our journey and remains vital for future success. We're particularly enthusiastic about evolving alongside Autodesk, one of our key partners. I'm confident these developments and our strategic investments will yield significant benefits for our partners, customers, and team members in the long run," says Chris Fay, President of TPM.

For more information on TPM's product, training, and service offerings, visit TPM.com.

About TPM:

TPM guides growing AEC firms through the digital transformation journey by applying the latest software, hardware, and services to all phases of their core project lifecycles, positioning them for market success, and enabling their people to maximize their potential.

