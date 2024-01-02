TPM Announces the Spin-Out and Rebranding of its Esteemed Graphics Division, ColorLab

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, Inc., a leader in technology solutions for Manufacturing and AEC sectors, proudly announces the spin-out and rebranding of one of it's long time divisions, the ColorLab. Renowned for its interior and exterior graphics, TPM's ColorLab sets forth an exciting new path to help clients "see spaces differently."

For over 30 years, the ColorLab has been a division of TPM, redefining over 5000 spaces and evolving beyond traditional graphics to master environmental transformation. As both brands continue to strategically evolve, the ColorLab will establish its own voice with its own brand and go to market strategy serving Faith Based, Education, and Corporate Clients to help them see their spaces differently. This move will allow the TPM brand to continue its digital transformation focus within the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing space.

Chris Fay, President of TPM, Inc., states: "As TPM has grown these last 50 years, we have created a very diverse ecosystem of products and services to support and help our customers grow. As we look to the future of our business, we continue to see more brands and specific strategies that fall under the TPM family of businesses. Spinning out the ColorLab into its own brand will help accelerate growth and value for the customers they serve by helping them 'see spaces differently'."

The rebrand includes a new brand and website, reinforcing ColorLab's mission as environmental transformation leaders. This evolution reflects ColorLab's ongoing commitment to creativity, innovation, and excellence in graphics.

For details on ColorLab and its services, please visit ColorLab.space.

About TPM, Inc.

TPM, Inc., with its 50-year history, stands as a leading provider of technology solutions specifically tailored for the Manufacturing and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, TPM offers a diverse array of products and services designed to streamline processes, enhance productivity, and foster growth in these sectors. The company's focus on customer-centric solutions has made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge technology and expert guidance.

About ColorLab

A key member of the TPM family, ColorLab excels in transforming spaces with its creative interior, exterior, and fleet graphic solutions. With over 30 years of experience, ColorLab has reimagined over 5000 spaces for various clients, including educational, faith-based, and corporate entities. Committed to its mission of helping clients "see spaces differently," ColorLab merges creativity with technical prowess to offer unmatched environmental graphics, embodying TPM's ethos of innovation and excellence.

