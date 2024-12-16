TPM, S&P Global's Premier Shipping and Supply Chain Conference, to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in 2025

TPM25 by S&P Global to be held in Long Beach, CA, March 2–5, 2025, under the theme of "Finding reliability in an unreliable world"

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, organized by the Journal of Commerce within S&P Global, will be held in Long Beach, California, on March 2–5, 2025. This will mark the 25th anniversary of TPM, the premier global container shipping and supply chain conference.

Under the theme of "Finding Reliability in an Unreliable World", TPM25 will take place against the backdrop of a second Trump administration and the prospect of significant changes in US trade policy. The event will address the ongoing challenges faced by retailers, manufacturers, agribusiness and other companies that use container shipping to support their supply chains, highlighting the importance of fostering relationships to navigate these turbulent times.

"TPM has been a gathering of the right people, at the right place and the right time. The continuous growth of TPM over a quarter century shows how container shipping is a relationship-driven business. Ultimately, it's people dependent on people to ensure that supply chains can overcome a steady stream of disruption and deliver for customers," said Peter Tirschwell, Vice President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chairman of TPM25.

The conference will include a keynote address by John Bolton, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor. His insights into global security and its relevance to containerized logistics will enhance discussions on the impact of geopolitical tensions on supply chain stability.

At TPM25, an extensive four-day program of more than 65 sessions will cover the container shipping outlook, port labor issues, container shipping decarbonization, Asia-Europe shipping, an Asia perspective on new US tariffs, and schedule reliability, among many others.

TPM25 will continue to include TPM Academy, TPM Cold Chain, and TPM Tech.

TPM Academy, a series of 45-minute educational workshops, offers a practical introduction and overview of key subjects that international trade professionals typically encounter in their day-to-day responsibilities. This year, topics include tariffs and anti-dumping duties, sourcing from India, new rules from the US Federal Marine Commission (FMC).

TPM Cold Chain, which focuses on the temperature-controlled supply chain, will address the challenges and innovations within the specific logistics. Topics include cold chain investment, risk management, and focus on commodities like frozen foods and perishables.

Under the theme of "The AI Reckoning: Understanding What AI Means to Containerized Supply Chains," TPM Tech consists of sessions that take stock of where AI is meaningful to the world of container shipping.

You can find TPM25 program here, and the speaker list here.

Registration Information

TPM25 by S&P Global will be held on March 2–5, 2025 at Long Beach Convention Center, California. Further information and delegate registration is available at events.joc.com/tpm.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in attending TPM25 can apply for press accreditation here.

Visit TPM25 for the most up-to-date event information. Listed session times, topics and speakers are subject to change.

About TPM

TPM, organized by The Journal of Commerce within S&P Global Market Intelligence, is S&P Global's premier conference for the trans-Pacific and global ocean container supply chains.

Founded in 2001, TPM is based on an editorially independent and rigorous program developed by the Journal of Commerce, the leading team of specialized, subject matter expert journalists covering international transportation and logistics. TPM annually presents the industry's most in-depth program delving into the most pressing challenges affecting retailers, manufacturers and other cargo owners globally. The event annually attracts the most senior-level audience in the global container shipping community, and is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations, and relationship building among the multiple parties in the supply chain: shippers, carriers, forwarders, technology providers, trucking operators, railroads, ports, terminals, and many others who participate in this market.

