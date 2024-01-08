TPM, S&P Global's Premier Shipping and Supply Chain Conference, to Focus on Extreme Normalization Fallout

TPM24 by S&P Global to be held in Long Beach, CA, March 3–6, 2024

Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates to address TPM24 by S&P Global

NEW YORK, January 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by The Journal of Commerce within S&P Global Market Intelligence, TPM, the premier global container shipping and supply chain conference, will be held in the port city of Long Beach, California, on March 3–6, 2024.

Under the theme of "Extreme Normalization Fallout," TPM24 will explore the complex global landscape of post-Covid challenges faced by retailers, manufacturers and other corporates managing end-to-end ocean container, air cargo and overland supply chains. Among those challenges include the disruptive impact of geopolitics, such as the upheaval following attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, decarbonization, and labor actions at major seaports, demanding new strategic perspective and adaptation.

Following the unprecedented supply chain disruptions during COVID-19, the recent mass diversion of container shipping services away from the Suez Canal due to attacks on shipping was a stark reminder of the continued elevated risks facing long haul supply chains even as the COVID impacts recede.

At TPM24, notably Robert Gates, former US Defense Secretary, Director of Central Intelligence and Deputy National Security Advisor, will join as a keynote speaker to offer insights on navigating global supply chains in the face of geopolitical uncertainty. Secretary Gates has served eight U.S. Presidents, is a Medal of Freedom recipient, and is the only Secretary of Defense to work for both Republican and Democratic administrations.

This year, the rigorous, editorially independent four-day program of TPM will be broadened to include TPMTech, TPM Cold Chain, and TPM Academy. TPM, now in its 24th year, is the major annual meeting for cargo owners, container lines, freight forwarders, air cargo providers, and other participants in the global supply chain.

The event aims to anchor participants in the market realities of 2024 while providing substantial insight into the trajectory of the market for the remainder of the year and beyond.

"In the blink of an eye, geopolitical conflict, actual and potential, has gone from a non-issue in supply chains into a major challenge that companies are facing in planning and managing global supply chains. In this environment, Mr. Gates is exceptionally well positioned to offer perspective on what is still a largely new topic for TPM participants," said Peter Tirschwell, vice president at S&P Global Market Intelligence and chairman of TPM24. "I believe TPM24 will serve as the platform where key stakeholders, industry experts, and thought leaders will navigate the current market realities and shape the future of global trade."

TPM24 program includes:

The Global Economic and Trade Outlook: How Container Shipping Demand Is Shaping Up

Container Shipping Outlook: Beyond the Downcycle

What Should BCOs Do If East Coast Labor Peace Is No Longer Guaranteed?

Decarbonization Takes Center Stage for BCOs

An Importer's View of What's Right with Tech — and What's Not

Surplus Capacity and Weak Demand Will Extend Asia-Europe's "Transition to Normalization"

Delivering Resilience: S&P Global's Supply Chain Views for 2024 and Beyond

Pressure Building on Mexico -to-US Supply Chains

-to-US Supply Chains Understanding the Asia Container Shipping Environment

Is 2024 the Year the Logistics Industry Realizes Its Trade Finance Potential?

Decarbonization, the IMO, and the Impact on Refrigerated Shippers

TPM24 speakers include:

Alex Yao , General Manager-Reefer Trade, COSCO Shipping Lines

, General Manager-Reefer Trade, COSCO Shipping Lines Andrew Petrisin , Supply Chain Advisor and Head of FLOW initiative, US Department of Transportation

, Supply Chain Advisor and Head of FLOW initiative, US Department of Transportation Casper Ellerbaek, Executive Vice President, Global Ocean Freight, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

David Newton , Vice President and Head of North America Retail, A.P.Moller-Maersk

, Vice President and Head of North America Retail, A.P.Moller-Maersk D'Andrae Larry, Head of Intermodal, Uber Freight

Jeremy Nixon , CEO, Ocean Network Express

, CEO, Ocean Network Express Lars Jensen , CEO and Partner, Vespucci Maritime

, CEO and Partner, Vespucci Maritime Laurent Olmeta , CEO-Asia Pacific, CMA CGM

, CEO-Asia Pacific, CMA CGM Marc Levinson , Economist, Historian, Journalist, Author

, Economist, Historian, Journalist, Author Max Constant , CEO, Terminal Industries

, CEO, Terminal Industries Nico De Golia , Director-Cloud Logistics Sustainability, Microsoft

, Director-Cloud Logistics Sustainability, Microsoft Otto Schacht , Executive Vice President-Sea Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel

, Executive Vice President-Sea Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel Robert Gates , Transformational Leader; former Secretary of Defense

, Transformational Leader; former Secretary of Defense Rolf Habben Jansen , CEO, Hapag-Lloyd

, CEO, Hapag-Lloyd Stephanie Loomis , Head of Ocean Freight-Americas Rhenus Logistics

Registration Information

TPM24 by S&P Global will be held on March 3–6, 2024 at Long Beach Convention Center, California. Further information and delegate registration is available at events.joc.com/tpm.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering TPM24 are required to apply for accreditation and applications for accreditation can be submitted here.

Visit TPM24 for the most up-to-date event information. Listed session times, topics and speakers are subject to change.

