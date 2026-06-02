TPx Recognized with HDI 2026 Best Customer Experience Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, today announced it has received the 2026 Best Customer Experience Award from HDI at the HDI Service & Support World conference. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to excellence in customer support and measurable service improvements.

The recognition underscores TPx's relentless focus on delivering customer-centric IT support experiences that help organizations reduce disruption and keep business running smoothly.

Over the past two years, TPx has made significant operational investments to improve response times, strengthen customer communication, and drive consistently stronger service outcomes. Those efforts contributed to a five-point increase in customer satisfaction scores, a 37% reduction in Priority-1 resolution times, consistently low escalation rates, and faster live support responsiveness, with nearly 90% of inbound calls answered within 60 seconds.

TPx was also recognized for proactive service initiatives including same-day outreach, 30-day follow-up validation programs, and cross-functional review sessions focused on continuous improvement.

Together, these improvements help customers reduce downtime, improve productivity, and gain greater confidence in the support behind their critical IT environments.

"Great customer experience is built on trust, responsiveness, and consistency in the moments that matter most," said Carol Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer at TPx. "When customers reach out for support, they need to know they'll get fast answers, clear communication, and a team that stays accountable through resolution. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering that experience."

The award highlights TPx's approach to managed services: combining deep technical expertise with responsive, human-centered support that helps organizations navigate IT challenges with greater confidence.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

About HDI

HDI is a leading organization dedicated to advancing service and support across the enterprise through training, certification, events, and industry recognition programs.

SOURCE TPx