TPx Selects Zscaler as Strategic Partner to Accelerate SASE Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, announced today that it has chosen Zscaler, Inc. as the Security Service Edge (SSE) technology platform supporting the next phase of TPx's network and security convergence strategy. By integrating Zscaler's cloud-delivered security with TPx's managed networking portfolio, TPx is advancing its commitment to a unified, cloud-first secure networking experience built for modern business requirements.

TPx is expanding its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) strategy to bring together its proven managed SD-WAN expertise with modern cloud-delivered security in a single, integrated framework. The approach is designed to support organizations at every stage of their network evolution and ensures that both new customers and those with existing TPx deployments can adopt SASE at a pace and entry point that aligns to their IT needs.

"Organizations want a simpler way to evolve their network to support cloud-based applications in a hybrid workplace," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "With our Managed SASE solution, TPx is bringing together cloud-first networking and security so customers can reduce complexity and focus on what matters most: delivering secure, high-performance application experiences."

Zscaler's platform will provide key SSE capabilities within TPx's broader SASE architecture, including secure web access, Zero Trust Network Access, and cloud application protection. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, Zscaler offers the cloud-delivered security foundation that complements TPx's flexible SD-WAN options and managed services expertise.

TPx's Managed SASE solution is planned for early 2026, giving customers a streamlined path to modernize their networks and strengthen security to meet evolving IT needs.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

