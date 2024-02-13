Traackr and Snap Team Up to Deliver Valuable Creator Insights for More Effective Brand Collaborations

The Traackr platform now integrates with the Snapchat Creator API to support data-driven creator partnerships on Snapchat

The companies reveal co-hosted industry events in NYC and Paris to spotlight best practices in creator relations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers are still testing where and how to reach desirable Gen Z audiences, and Snapchat has ranked as a top platform for both posting and consuming content among this social-savvy generation. Traackr , a leading performance-driven influencer marketing platform that is trusted by some of the world's largest brands, today announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to empower brands to form more meaningful influencer relationships and reach next-gen audiences through technology and knowledge sharing.

Through a new Snapchat integration and marquee industry events, Traackr and Snap's partnership makes it easier for brands to tap into the vast creator community on Snapchat and build successful influencer relationships.

"Snapchat has emerged as a preferred platform among young consumers who demand authenticity and real connections," said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, CEO and co-founder, Traackr. "By integrating with the Snapchat Creator API and adding Snap's expertise to our popular Impact Live events, we're equipping our customers with the best data and tried-and-true methods to engage these audiences effectively."

Traackr and Snap deliver streamlined creator audience and performance insights

Powered by the Snapchat Creator API, Traackr's platform will now offer brands deeper creator insights to manage campaigns more efficiently on Snapchat. Traackr now provides even more benefits for brands looking to harness the power of influencer marketing on Snapchat. With access through Traackr's unified dashboard, marketers can:

Invite Snapchat creators to participate in campaigns directly via the Traackr platform

Activate organic and paid campaigns on Snapchat

Monitor creator content performance on Snapchat

Discover new creators and analyze their performance and brand fit

"As influencer marketing gains a greater share of the marketing mix, it's important to us to have access to influencer insights that will help brands and creators form authentic partnerships," said Ali Rana, Global Head of Revenue Partnerships, Snap. "Snap and Traackr are making it easier for brands to partner with the Snapchat creator community, gaining access to unparalleled data before engaging them in brand collaborations – no guesswork involved."

Co-hosted events in New York and Paris spotlight the pioneers of the creator economy

To bring these influencer insights to life, Traackr and Snap are co-hosting half-day conferences in early 2024 in New York and Paris with beloved brands, creators and industry experts to discuss the keys to creator relationships – where to find creators, how to collaborate, best practices for measurement and more.

To be one of the first to register for the NYC Impact Live event, sign up at https://www.traackr.com/influencer-marketing-impact-event-nyc.

To learn more about Traackr, visit http://www.traackr.com .

