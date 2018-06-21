TRAC Intermodal Accelerates Fleet Modernization By Adding 16,000 Premium Chassis In 2018

PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --TRAC Intermodal is continuing its investment in its fleet by adding 16,000 premium chassis in 2018. This major fleet modernization program will provide the intermodal industry with ease of access to high-quality equipment.
8,000 new and 8,000 fully-refurbished chassis featuring LED lights, OEM tires, new brake systems and all-new wiring harnesses are being added to TRAC's fleet serving key markets. The company will be supplying this modernized, premium quality equipment throughout 2018.
TRAC began its fleet modernization program in 2015. Since then, more than 40 percent of its Metro Pool, 25 percent of its Gulf Regional Pool and 15 percent of its Marine East Pool fleets have been upgraded with premium chassis to support the industry's need for safety, performance and operational flexibility.
"We're on track to meet the ambitious plans we set for ourselves to modernize our marine chassis fleet and provide our customers with the most reliable equipment available in the industry," says Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He continued, "As the industry leader, TRAC is committed to meeting our customers' requirements for chassis that are safe, high-quality and always available through the TRAC chassis pools across the country."
About TRAC Intermodal
TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.
