TRAC Intermodal Accelerates Fleet Modernization By Adding 16,000 Premium Chassis In 2018

TRAC began its fleet modernization program in 2015. Since then, more than 40 percent of its Metro Pool, 25 percent of its Gulf Regional Pool and 15 percent of its Marine East Pool fleets have been upgraded with premium chassis to support the industry's need for safety, performance and operational flexibility.

"We're on track to meet the ambitious plans we set for ourselves to modernize our marine chassis fleet and provide our customers with the most reliable equipment available in the industry," says Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He continued, "As the industry leader, TRAC is committed to meeting our customers' requirements for chassis that are safe, high-quality and always available through the TRAC chassis pools across the country."

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.

