TRAC Intermodal and Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) Enter Agreement to Expand Domestic Chassis Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) that allows TRAC Intermodal to stage 53' domestic chassis directly on FEC terminals. This strategic partnership will support FEC-controlled business and introduces a standardized fleet solution designed to meet the evolving needs of the domestic intermodal market.

The collaboration reflects the commitment TRAC and FEC share to operational excellence and customer service. It also delivers significant benefits to FEC, including access to a newer fleet with consistent specifications, GPS integration, and business rules tailored to individual market dynamics. For TRAC Intermodal, the agreement opens the door to serving the private box network and positions the company to fully support FEC's domestic chassis needs. It also reinforces the importance of offering a domestic chassis alternative to promote flexibility in the marketplace.

Customers will benefit from having a true alternative to existing providers, gaining access to standardized equipment with key operational features and a GPS-enabled fleet that supports proactive management. With business rules aligned to market demands and a provider focused on long-term partnership and doing what's right for the trade, this agreement marks a meaningful step forward in delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-centric chassis solutions across the FEC network.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading chassis pool manager, operating 13 pools across the U.S. TRAC owns the largest fleet of marine chassis in addition to specialty and domestic chassis equipment, supported by an extensive nationwide network. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

About Florida East Coast Railway (FEC)

Florida East Coast Railway is the premier rail franchise serving Florida's fastest-growing markets with a top of class service. FEC connects to the North American railway system in Jacksonville and serves a variety of facilities in Florida, including the largest aggregate quarries in Medley, as well as several transloading facilities to supply Florida's fast-growing markets.

Florida East Coast Railway, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMXT, is a Class II regional railroad that owns mainline track from Jacksonville, FL, to Miami. It is the exclusive rail provider for Port Miami, Port Everglades and Port of Palm Beach. FEC provides end-to-end intermodal and carload solutions to customers who demand cost-effective and premium quality transportation solutions. Learn more by visiting www.fecrwy.com

