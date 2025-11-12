TRAC Intermodal is Named a 2025 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Third Year in a Row TRAC Has Been Recognized

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in North America, has been named a "2025 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This year's award marks the third consecutive year in which TRAC has earned this recognition.

Award selection criteria include a company's culture of work/life balance, training and professional development, compensation and benefits, gender diversity, and career advancement opportunities. More than 21,000 transportation professionals across the industry cast their votes to choose the winning companies. The award, now in its eighth year, underscores the level of engagement and industy support for advancing women in the trucking industry.

"Being recognized as an exceptional workplace for women for the third consecutive year – through the voices and participation of our employees – is a powerful reminder of the culture that we're building at TRAC," said Laura Reeder, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at TRAC Intermodal. "We're proud to be a place where women lead, grow, and achieve their goals. At the same time, we remain focused on progress. We're committed to evolving our workplace so that every employee feels empowered to bring their personal best to work each day and show up as their authentic selves."

The list of "2025 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. For the full list of Women In Trucking's "2025 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation," visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-names-2025-top-companies-for-women-to-work-in-transportation

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading chassis pool manager, operating 13 pools across the U.S. TRAC owns the largest fleet of marine chassis in addition to specialty and domestic chassis equipment, supported by an extensive nationwide network. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

For more information, contact:

Medi

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

203.434.7734

[email protected]

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal