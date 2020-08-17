TRAC Intermodal President And CEO Jennifer Polli to Depart; Daniel Walsh Named to Lead TRAC

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal announced today that after successfully leading the company as President and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Polli will leave the company on September 1, 2020. Daniel Walsh, formerly President of the Last Mile business at XPO Logistics, replaces Polli as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Polli was promoted to President and CEO of TRAC in 2018 and has led the company through a period of significant transformation, including its sale to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in 2020. Upon completion of the sale, Jennifer continued to guide TRAC through unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Polli, who joined the company in 2012, has been an accomplished leader in the intermodal industry and an influential voice in the development of chassis supply solutions.

"Jennifer was instrumental in facilitating the sale of TRAC and its subsidiaries to Stonepeak and her leadership was essential in setting TRAC on the right course in the current challenging economic and operating environment," said Luke Taylor, Senior Managing Director and Executive Committee Member of Stonepeak.

Jennifer will turn over the reins to Walsh, who joins TRAC Intermodal from XPO Logistics, the premier transportation and logistics company in North America, while ensuring a smooth transition for TRAC employees, customers and industry stakeholders.

At XPO, Walsh led their Last Mile business in North America and was a member of the company's Senior Management Team. Prior to XPO, Daniel served as President of IFCO Systems North America, a division of Brambles Limited, an international supply chain logistics provider operating in 60 countries. During his two-decade tenure with Brambles, Daniel held positions of increasing executive responsibility, including senior leadership roles in corporate management, sales and operations in North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA. Daniel completed the Senior Executive Program at London Business School and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Australia Graduate School of Management, as well as a Master's degree in Political Science from the Australian National University.

"We are excited to welcome Dan as TRAC's President and CEO. Dan's extensive supply chain background and corporate management skills will further strengthen TRAC's position as an industry leading critical intermodal infrastructure provider," said James Wyper, Senior Managing Director of Stonepeak.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider, with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer expert nationwide tire and parts supply through TRAC Tire Services, emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services and other depot solutions through TRAC Services.

