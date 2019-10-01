TRAC Interstar Announces Company Rebrand to FYX™

FLORENCE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Interstar, a leading provider of emergency fleet services, is changing its name to FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance. The new name blends TRAC Interstar's 35 years of service excellence with next-generation road service technology for the intermodal and trucking industries. The FYX technology platform helps fleet managers and owner-operators quickly access quality repair services and receive real-time service updates.

TRAC Interstar has delivered the highest quality road service solutions to the trucking industry since 1983. The company has made significant investments in 24/7 operations, a nationwide provider network and a technology platform to build advanced service capabilities and leadership in the commercial road service sector.

"FYX combines TRAC Interstar's proven heritage in service excellence with proprietary technology built on long-standing expertise," says Jennifer Polli, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal, the parent company of FYX. "Our goal is to make FYX a top-of-mind choice that provides the intermodal and OTR community with confidence and access to road service protection anywhere in the U.S. and Canada through our Preferred Partner Network."

The FYX rebranding takes effect on October 1. More information is available at: https://fyxfleet.com/rebrand/

About FYX, Fleet Roadside Assistance

FYX, formerly TRAC Interstar, has been providing expert roadside assistance solutions to the trucking industry for over 35 years. With 24/7 operations, an extensive vendor network of over 1,000 preferred partners and advanced road service technology designed for fleet managers and owner-operators, FYX is a one-stop solution for all fleet road service needs.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is the largest marine chassis provider in the U.S. and a leading partner to the transportation industry. TRAC offers expert marine chassis provisioning, nationwide tire and parts supply through TRAC Tire Services, emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and M&R and depot solutions through TRAC Services. TRAC's extensive footprint spans more than 650 locations and a nationwide network of more than 5,000 service partners.

For more information, contact:

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

203.434.7734

rick@rclcommunications.com

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal