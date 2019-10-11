TRACE Global Selects TransPerfect's Media.NEXT Platform For A Two-year Exclusive Contract

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by TRACE Global as its exclusive partner for subtitling. The deal comes in advance of TransPerfect's exhibiting at the MIPCOM conference in Cannes, France, and includes a two-year agreement for subtitling services on the TRACE Sport Stars channel.

TRACE Sport Stars is the first global entertainment channel dedicated to the lives of sports celebrities with factual, reality, lifestyle, magazine, gossip, and countdown television shows.

The Media.NEXT solution incorporates fully integrated smart machine translation (MT) into its workflow, creating subtitles for all seven TRACE Sport Stars languages quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. This workflow combines smart MT's trained neural MT engines with human touchpoints and review, ensuring that the original creative intent of the director is preserved in all markets. All final approved subtitles are captured and utilized for machine learning, continuously improving future MT output.

"We are excited to partner with TransPerfect. Media.NEXT is the future, and the future is now. The fact that AI can help TRACE reduce costs and time is impressive," says Laurent Dumeau, CEO International and Group Chief Commercial Officer at TRACE TV. "We are excited to see what Media.NEXT brings us and looking forward to celebrating at MIPCOM!"

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The demand for video localization continues to grow in tandem with the demand for video content. We are pleased that TRACE TV has entrusted us and our Media.NEXT platform to manage such a significant aspect of their international distribution strategy."

TransPerfect will be at MIPCOM performing demos of the Media.NEXT platform October 14–17 at Booth P-1.B 5.

About TRACE

TRACE is a global broadcast and digital media company specialized in afro urban music, entertainment and sport celebrities. Through its 24 pay TV channels, radios, online and mobile services, TRACE connects with a 200 million multicultural audience in more than 160 countries. Launched in 2003 following the acquisition of the eponym print magazine, TRACE has become the leading media brand for lovers of Afro Urban culture in Sub Saharan Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

