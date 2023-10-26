TraceGains Announces Date for Together 2024, Opens Registration for January Event

Food and Beverage Industry's Marquee Event, Which Earned 2023 Gold Stevie® Award, Once Again Unites Experts to Foster Solutions to Persistent Supply Chain Challenges

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the food and beverage industry's only networked ingredients marketplace, today announced that its highly anticipated annual food and beverage conference Together will take place virtually on January 24-25, 2024. With overarching themes of collaboration and innovation, Together 2024 will serve as a platform for esteemed thought leaders and industry professionals from across the globe to engage in meaningful discussions on the food and beverage industry's most pressing issues, from navigating supply chain disruptions and an evolving regulatory landscape, to ensuring quality assurance and meeting consumer demands for sustainability.

With a full format including keynote presentations, panels, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, attendees will hear fresh commentary from their peers on how to overcome these roadblocks. They'll also have the chance to learn about the latest advancements in technology that enable collaboration and efficiency, open new avenues for growth, and help mitigate inherent supply chain risks around compliance, formulation, and responsible sourcing.

The agenda is still being finalized, but several speakers, including TraceGains' partners and customers have already signed on, including:

Additional sessions will focus on regulatory change management, ingredient sourcing and supplier selection, the power of networked data and more.

Registration for Together 2024 is now open via the virtual event platform: together.tracegains.com . Anyone interested in learning more about supply chain transformation and how to secure their place in the fast-moving food and beverage industry is encouraged to participate.

About TraceGains

TraceGains, the food and beverage industry's only networked ingredients marketplace, connects the food and beverage supply chain through its innovative TraceGains Gather® platform. Enterprises and suppliers can easily collaborate to exchange critical information, data, and documents and work together to solve today's unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners applies to a company's unique supply chains using artificial intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable. To learn more, visit www.tracegains.com .

