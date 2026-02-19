TraceGains and iFoodDS Extend Strategic Alliance to Turn FSMA 204 Compliance into a Competitive Advantage

Expanded integration connects supplier management and traceability, helping buyers find FSMA 204-ready suppliers and suppliers win new business

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains and iFoodDS today announced an extension of their strategic alliance, strengthening integration between TraceGains Supplier Management and iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ to help food and beverage companies and their suppliers transform FSMA 204 compliance into a source of competitive advantage.

The expanded alliance delivers seamless data integration that simplifies how suppliers share traceability data and how food and beverage companies identify, monitor, and work with FSMA 204-ready trading partners. Together, TraceGains and iFoodDS are enabling a more connected, transparent, and resilient food supply chain.

TraceGains' global network spans more than 100,000 supplier locations, giving food and beverage companies unprecedented visibility into their supply base. iFoodDS' Trace Exchange™ platform provides a flexible, scalable traceability solution purpose-built to support FSMA 204 requirements across complex supplier networks. By integrating these platforms, the alliance makes traceability data sharing and compliance management a natural extension of existing supplier workflows.

A cornerstone of the partnership is the ability for suppliers to earn the TraceApproved™ FSMA 204 traceability readiness badge through iFoodDS and showcase that credential directly on their supplier profiles within Gather™, the TraceGains supplier marketplace. Food and beverage companies can then search for and engage suppliers that have demonstrated their readiness to comply with FSMA 204—reducing risk, accelerating onboarding, and improving supply chain decision-making.

The integration also enables seamless data sharing between the platforms, including master product and location data as well as critical tracking event data. This eliminates duplicate effort for suppliers, reduces errors, and supports integrated reporting within TraceGains Supplier Management—helping organizations act on traceability insights, not just collect them.

"This alliance offers a differentiated alternative to legacy approaches to traceability and supplier management," said Gary Iles, Chief Marketing Officer, Esko and TraceGains. "Food and beverage companies can find proven, traceability-ready suppliers, monitor FSMA 204 compliance, and manage supplier data and documents in one place—while suppliers gain a clear way to stand out in a competitive marketplace."

"Many suppliers are already taking proactive steps toward FSMA 204 compliance by adopting iFoodDS' flexible, cost-effective traceability software and completing our TraceApproved readiness program," said Scott Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at iFoodDS. "Our expanded alliance with TraceGains streamlines supplier workflows and gives suppliers a powerful way to showcase their traceability capabilities to current and prospective customers."

Developed with guidance from renown traceability and food safety leaders, the TraceApproved™ program is designed to help suppliers prepare for FSMA 204 requirements while meeting customer-specific data-sharing and labeling expectations.

Together, TraceGains and iFoodDS are accelerating the path to FSMA 204 compliance—while enabling food and beverage companies and their suppliers to turn regulatory readiness into operational efficiency, trust, and growth.

About TraceGains

TraceGains, TraceGains, a Veralto company, is transforming the food and beverage industry with the first Source-to-Shelf global business ecosystem powered by AI. We digitize compliance, audits, labeling, product development, ESG, and packaging processes into integrated modular solutions that give customers efficiencies and a competitive edge.

1,500 global brands, including half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, rely on TraceGains to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and ensure safer, compliant products. Our vast network connects buyers, suppliers, and service providers across 100,000 supplier locations and 600,000 ingredients to safeguard the supply chain.

About iFoodDS

iFoodDS provides connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions that help food companies deliver safe, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. Its solutions give organizations greater visibility into their supply chains, modernize inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality.

Through its consulting subsidiary and TraceApproved™ traceability readiness program, iFoodDS helps food companies and their suppliers navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule and streamline the path to FSMA 204 compliance.

Learn more at www.ifoodds.com.

SOURCE TraceGains