TraceGains Annual Together Conference Doubles in Size in 2024, Cements Status As Key Event for Global Food and Beverage Industry

Over 700 Companies From 36 Countries Attend Virtual Show to Discuss Most Important Supply Chain Challenges in 2024; ESG Among Top Concerns

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, TraceGains , a pioneering force in integrated compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development software for the food and beverage industry, successfully hosted its annual virtual conference Together . The seminal event, now a cornerstone on the industry calendar, attracted a global audience from 36 countries, highlighting its status as January's go-to conference for industry insiders.

The conference showcased TraceGains' recent acquisition of NutriCalc , spotlighting the seamless integration of this advanced software into their new product development solutions, which marked a significant advancement in the company's technology offerings. The event also included the annual TraceGains Business Ingenuity Awards. This year, TraceGains received over 30 award submissions, with over half from peers nominating peers.

Keynote presentations centered on the latest innovations and ongoing challenges within the food and beverage sector. TraceGains placed a special emphasis on recent industry hurdles, including supply chain disruptions, evolving consumer demands, and regulatory changes. The company's solutions, featuring new data management tools, supplier engagement strategies, and the practical application of AI in business operations, were discussed at length.

The event highlighted the necessity of a collaborative, data-driven approach to address the complexities facing the industry. Key takeaways emphasized the importance of embracing technology and innovation, the value of collaborative networks, and growing sustainability and ESG concerns, which conference attendees indicated included the growing need for greater supply chain traceability by understanding and monitoring their suppliers' and manufacturing partners' operations. In the next few weeks, TraceGains will release a new report based on these findings.

"We were thrilled that the size of the conference doubled in a year, but also knew going into the event that interest in TraceGains is rising globally," said Rachel Jones, Sr. Director of Marketing at TraceGains. "Our integrated solutions and product roadmap are striking all the right chords in the market. We're thankful to all our customers and partners who made this an exceptional event."

Prominent customers such as 1800 Flowers, Algarithm Ingredients, B&G Foods, Ferrara, HelloFresh, and OWS Foods, and Wingstop Restaurants shared their success stories and insights, further enriching the conference experience. The participation of partners like HowGood, Sedex, and SGS DigiComply, along with industry experts including Lora Cecere of Supply Chain Insights and Dr. Rachel Cheatham of Foodscape Group added significant depth to the discussions.

"I loved hearing from people who are passionate about their work and how they managed to implement and find solutions to problems that are common to all of us," said Megan Keane, Ingredient Supplier Quality Manager at Lassonde, a TraceGains customer. "Being at Together reminds me that we're part of something much larger than our own companies. We can work hand-in-hand to support each other and drive the food and beverage industry forward."

TraceGains' Together Conference set a high bar for 2024, offering valuable insights and solutions for industry professionals worldwide. Replays of presentations and panels are now available through the registration link .

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development. Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the global top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 73,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of half a million ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and ESG information, TraceGains offers streamlined processes and automated insights to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage markets.

