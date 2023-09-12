TraceGains Experts Invited to Speak at Global Food Safety Industry Events

Sessions Help Food and Beverage Brands Understand Role of AI, Technology, Automation and Data to Manage Supply Chain and Drive Supplier and Product Compliance

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the food and beverage industry's only networked ingredients marketplace, today announced that two of its expert leaders have been invited to speak at several global industry events including: Global Food Safety Summit, North American Food Safety & Quality, Future Food-Tech, and Food Safety Consortium Conference and Expo. In a landscape of evolving food regulations and shifting customer demands, TraceGains will share valuable insights and knowledge related to food safety, technology and supply chain management. Registration for these events is now open.

Events Details:

18th Annual Global Food Safety Summit

September 13-14, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain

Speaker: Dan McGlynn, Account Executive, TraceGains

Session: Catching Things Before They Fall: Getting Proactive with Technology and Data

In this session, participants will gain insights on harnessing technology for proactive performance and risk management, uncover strategies to detect common blind spots in performance data analysis, and engage in discussions surrounding the creation of meaningful business metrics.

Speakers: Dan McGlynn, Account Executive, TraceGains (moderator); Mick West, Global Director Quality Systems, Kerry; Steven Ross Glass, Global Director Food and Product Safety, Just Eat Takeaway; Opeyemi Sanwoolu, Director of Food Safety Europe, PepsiCo; Karmela Kovacic, Head Of Quality Assurance, Metro

Session: Embracing the digital revolution in the food safety sector

This session will assess the role of digital technologies in revolutionizing the food safety industry. Industry experts will explore strategies to harness the potential of digital innovations while safeguarding food safety and quality standards in an evolving landscape.

North American Food Safety & Quality

September 15-27, 2023 – Wheeling, IL

Speaker: Sara Jane Bellocchi, Networked Ingredients Functional Consultant, TraceGains

Session: How to Use AI and Intelligent Automation to Drive Supplier and Product Compliance

Attendees will learn how to harness the power of AI and intelligent automation to enhance supplier and product compliance, exploring a range of methods to accelerate business processes while maintaining brand loyalty.

Future Food-Tech

September 28-29, 2023 – London, England

Speakers: Paul Bradley, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, TraceGains; Marie Asano, Partner, ECBF (moderator); Martyn Lee, Partner & Executive Chef of Food Innovation, Waitrose & Partners; David Appleton, Deputy Chief Research and Development Officer, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad; Jack Bobo, Director Food Systems Institute, University Of Nottingham

Session: Food Security: Targeting Innovation & Investment at Supply Chain Challenges

Panel participants will explore the efforts of major food brands, retailers, and ingredient providers in addressing food insecurity, delving into collaborative strategies along the value chain that help achieve these objectives.

Food Safety Consortium

October 16-18, 2023 – Parsippany, NJ

Speakers: Paul Bradley, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, TraceGains; Gary Smith, Vice President Quality Systems, 1800-Flowers

Session: Make Data Useful Again: Building an Analytics Strategy to Drive FSQA Performance

TraceGains and its flagship customer, 1-800-Flowers, will discuss how to effectively identify and harness data to reveal visibility gaps and make better decisions surrounding Food Safety and Quality Assurance (FSQA) and supply chain programs.

About TraceGains

TraceGains, the world's only networked ingredients marketplace, connects the Food and Beverage supply chain through its innovative TraceGains Gather™ platform. Enterprises and suppliers can easily collaborate to exchange critical information, data, and documents and work together to solve today's unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners applies to a company's unique supply chains using artificial intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable. To learn more, visit www.tracegains.com .

