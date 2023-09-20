TraceGains Leaders Recognized By Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Women in Supply Chain Awards

Marketing and Functional Food Experts Honored for Exceptional Leadership, Driving Notable Growth and Innovation for TraceGains and Customers

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the food and beverage industry's only networked ingredients marketplace, today announced that Rachel Jones, Senior Director of Marketing, and Sara Jane Bellocchi, Networked Ingredients Functional Consultant, have both been named as winners in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Women in Supply Chain awards. The program honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

With a rapid career trajectory and a robust portfolio of achievements under her belt, Rachel's impactful work in the food and beverage supply chain has led to significant growth for TraceGains, demonstrating her ability to strategize, execute, and deliver results in an intensely competitive market.

"I'm truly humbled to be recognized among some of the supply chain industry's most inspiring female leaders," said Jones. "Our team at TraceGains is committed to helping food and beverage brands mitigate supply chain risks, source ingredients responsibly, and ensure compliance. And for me, this award - from one of the most reputable publications in our field - is further motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and diversity in supply chain management, nurture new talents, and spark meaningful discussions that drive industry progression."

With more than a decade of leadership experience in the natural foods industry, Sara Jane has been instrumental in driving improved safety standards and enhancing quality assurance processes for multiple companies in the food and beverage industry.

"What an incredible accolade to stand alongside such esteemed women from across the supply chain sector," said Bellocchi. "I've dedicated my career to championing food and beverage professionals and the brands we serve. This award is recognition of not only my accomplishments, but also underscores TraceGains' commitment to empowering female talent and fostering an inclusive workplace."

"Rachel and Sara's dedication to our work at TraceGains and the valuable contributions they've made to our growth, coupled with their extensive supply chain expertise, is what sets them apart as women to watch in the industry," said Gary Iles, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. "Their initiatives have paved the way to innovation and we're grateful to have their talents on the team."

April Bishop, Senior Director of Food Safety at TreeHouse - a TraceGains customer - was also recognized as a Women in Supply Chain award winner after being nominated by the TraceGains team. TreeHouse Foods needed a trusted partner to streamline operations and adapt to changing regulations, leading to the implementation of TraceGains' networked ingredient-sourcing platform. With April Bishop managing supplier and ingredient data, the partnership has resulted in remarkable success.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response."

View the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Women in Supply Chain award winners here .

About TraceGains

TraceGains, the world's only networked ingredients marketplace, connects the Food and Beverage supply chain through its innovative TraceGains Gather™ platform. Enterprises and suppliers can easily collaborate to exchange critical information, data, and documents and work together to solve today's unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners applies to a company's unique supply chains using artificial intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable. To learn more, visit www.tracegains.com .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

