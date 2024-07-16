TraceGains Partners with Sustained to Revolutionize Sustainable Product Development

Through elegant integrations, brands now obtain supply chain visibility on a single supplier risk management platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the global leader in networked compliance, quality, and innovation solutions for the food and beverage industry, today is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sustained , a premier platform for sustainable product development through detailed life cycle analysis.

This collaboration merges Sustained's robust product and ingredient lifecycle analysis tools with TraceGains' comprehensive solutions suite, enabling unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. In a market where 50% of F&B companies are willing to halt production on new products that don't meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) guidelines, this partnership sets a new standard for compliance and innovation, helping companies avert disruptions to their product launches and go-to-market motions.

"TraceGains is renowned for helping customers manage and leverage supplier information for critical decision making," said Carl Olivier, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustained. "With this partnership, we're integrating unmatched environmental intelligence into that proven model, making high-resolution lifecycle analysis a natural part of product development."

Sustained's insights and actionable data provide businesses with a comprehensive view of the environmental impact of their products and ingredients. This supports efforts to reduce carbon footprints, pollution, water and land use, while optimizing resource consumption and ensuring corporate alignment with global sustainability goals. Integrated with TraceGains Networked Ingredients Marketplace, brands can make informed, sustainable sourcing decisions early in the product life cycle, enhancing product formulation, specification development, and supplier performance management.

Together, TraceGains and Sustained offer an exclusive perspective on item-level climate impact data, empowering companies to measure the environmental footprint of individual ingredients and products. This collaboration brings climate impact data to the forefront of the R&D process, facilitating material evaluation, sustainability score comparison, and innovative product development.

Gary Iles, SVP of Marketing for TraceGains, adds, "The industry demands streamlined sustainability decision-making. TraceGains has always excelled at consolidating global data into a powerful platform. This partnership with Sustained extends that capability, delivering against industry demands of streamlined decision making and transforming sustainability into a seamless, everyday practice."

Today's news follows TraceGains' recent expansion of its networked ecosystem, which established a new benchmark in ESG readiness and compliance. By combining TraceGains' compliant supply chain management with Sustained's environmental impact product development insights mark the first of many upcoming integrated solutions poised, this partnership is set to transform the global food and beverage industry. This powerful synergy reduces costs and risks, accelerates time to market, and enhances both efficiency and corporate responsibility. TraceGains is the only global company, through AI, capable of mapping third-party data across a manufacturer's supply chain, solidifying its position as the industry's innovation leader.

About TraceGains

TraceGains is revolutionizing the food and beverage industry with advanced and integrated digital solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, and new product development (NPD). Trusted by over 1,200 global clients, including half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands via a vast ecosystem of 80,000 supplier locations, along with a comprehensive database of 550,000 ingredients and products. Enriched with global horizon scanning and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information, TraceGains automates processes and insights to navigate the inherent complexities of the global food and beverage industry.

About Sustained

Sustained was founded with a clear vision to help individuals and businesses worldwide make decisions that help reduce impact on the environment. The Sustained Impact platform helps food brand owners and manufacturers to more accurately assess their environmental impact from a product and value chain level. Using the insights gained they are able to identify impact reduction levers and act on this decisively through product redesign, unlocking transparent communication to stakeholders and customers. www.sustained.com

SOURCE TraceGains