TraceGains Unveils Formula AI, an AI-Powered Laboratory and Workspace for Food Scientists

New platform combines real-time data, AI-driven formulation, and collaborative workflows to accelerate research and development, time to market, and reduce risk

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains, the leading provider of compliance, quality, and innovation solutions for the food and beverage (F&B) industry, today announced the upcoming launch of Formula AI, a new AI-powered food innovation laboratory and workspace designed specifically for food scientists and product developers.

Despite expectations from McKinsey that AI is poised to double the pace of research and development, industries like food and beverage are typically held back from reaping the benefits due to fragmented backend systems and manual processes. In fact, industry-specific data from TraceGains estimates that although 83% of F&B brands are increasing investment in new product development, only 2% currently have fully digitized processes. This lack of preparedness coupled with mounting pressure to innovate faster continues to rise amidst increasingly complex regulatory, sourcing, nutritional, and sustainability requirements.

To offset this challenge, Formula AI embeds AI directly into the food development process, combining formulation tools, supplier and ingredient intelligence, compliance data, and collaborative workflows into a single intelligent environment purpose-built for food scientists. Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, Formula AI is powered by a specialized knowledge layer built around real-world industry data, formulation rule sets, and scientific workflows, delivering high accuracy and contextually relevant outcomes for food science use cases.

"Formula AI represents a fundamental shift in how food innovation happens by embedding AI directly into the R&D process," said John Thorpe, Senior Director, Product Management, TraceGains. "We've dramatically lowered the barrier to entry for AI and given food scientists the ability to move faster, make smarter decisions, and bring better products to market with confidence."

The platform's AI-assisted formulation capabilities enable teams to develop products based on user-defined criteria, including ingredient preferences, nutrition targets, sustainability goals, processing requirements, and regulatory constraints. By connecting directly to TraceGains' supplier and ingredient network, Formula AI helps food scientists make faster, smarter decisions while reducing formulation iterations, development costs, and the time between concept and production.

Formula AI brings to life TraceGains' broader vision of helping F&B brands modernize product development through connected data, automation, and AI-driven decision making. The new solution gives brands the power to integrate intelligence directly into workflows where formulation, sourcing, compliance, and commercialization decisions are made.

Formula AI is currently live as an Alpha solution with an early-adopter user community. TraceGains is accepting applicants for participation in the free Alpha program; to join, sign up for a free TraceGains Gather® account at gather.tracegains.com. For a live interactive demonstration of Formula AI in the context of end-to-end product and packaging design, visit TraceGains at the 2026 EskoWorld conference to see how AI-powered workflows can accelerate product development from source to shelf.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: https://tracegains.com/landing/tracegains-formula-ai/

About TraceGains

Founded in 2008, TraceGains has revolutionized the food and beverage industry with the first Source-to-Shelf networked ecosystem. By digitizing processes and insights using advanced Artificial Intelligence, TraceGains provides comprehensive solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, new product development, environmental, social, and governance, and packaging in collaboration with Esko and other Veralto companies. Our clients capitalize on these tools to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage industry, ensuring safer, compliant products reach customers faster and at reduced costs, thereby creating a competitive edge in their market launches. Trusted by over 1,500 global clients, including more than half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands through a vast global ecosystem of 100,000 supplier locations and over 600,000 ingredients and products.

CONTACT: FINN Partners for TraceGains, [email protected]

SOURCE TraceGains