TraceLink VP of OPUS Core Platform Development Jerry Meyer Named a 2026 Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pros to Know" Honoree

This award recognizes leadership in advancing AI-driven orchestration across life sciences supply chains

Summary

TraceLink Vice President of OPUS Core Platform Development Jerry Meyer has been named a 2026 Pros to Know winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The recognition highlights his leadership in advancing governed, production-ready agentic AI and digital orchestration across regulated life sciences supply chains.

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Jerry Meyer, Vice President of OPUS Core Platform Development at TraceLink, a winner of this year's Pros to Know award in the Leaders in Excellence category. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for leveraging the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Jerry oversees the architecture of the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS), TraceLink's industrial-grade multienterprise platform enabling secure, governed collaboration across global life sciences and healthcare networks. Over the past year, Jerry has led major advancements in TraceLink's digital network and AI architecture, accelerating the deployment of regulated supply chain capabilities while embedding governed agentic AI directly into operational workflows across the end-to-end life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

"The future of regulated supply chains is agentic, intelligent, and network-driven," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "It begins with a unified digital network foundation that requires each company to integrate only a single time to the network, and begin accessing real-time data available across the end-to-end supply chain. On top of that foundation, organizations can leverage no-code solution creation capabilities to rapidly deploy enterprise AI agents responsibly and at tremendous scale. Jerry and his team are bringing that vision to life and advancing AI-powered orchestration across global life sciences supply chains."

From Platform Evolution to Industry Transformation

Meyer's leadership has driven a deliberate transformation of the OPUS platform—first strengthening its digital foundation, then purpose‑building it for AI readiness. The result is a resilient, metadata‑driven infrastructure capable of safely operationalizing AI in one of the world's most highly regulated supply chain environments.

Building an AI‑ready digital backbone for industry-wide agility: By expanding TraceLink's metadata-driven, no-code architecture, Meyer and team evolved OPUS from a compliance-focused platform into a scalable digital backbone for multienterprise supply chain execution. Deployment timelines for new capabilities were reduced from months to weeks, while multienterprise processes, partner interactions, and regulatory requirements were structured into governed, interoperable workflows. What began as a compliance foundation now serves as an AI-ready operating layer—enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to adapt in real time to changing global requirements, reduce disruption risk, and translate regulatory readiness into broader operational agility, resilience, and competitive advantage.





By expanding TraceLink's metadata-driven, no-code architecture, Meyer and team evolved OPUS from a compliance-focused platform into a scalable digital backbone for multienterprise supply chain execution. Deployment timelines for new capabilities were reduced from months to weeks, while multienterprise processes, partner interactions, and regulatory requirements were structured into governed, interoperable workflows. What began as a compliance foundation now serves as an AI-ready operating layer—enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to adapt in real time to changing global requirements, reduce disruption risk, and translate regulatory readiness into broader operational agility, resilience, and competitive advantage. Activating governed AI on a purpose-built foundation: With OPUS architected for no-code, enterprise AI agent readiness, Meyer and team led the transformation that embedded governed agentic AI directly into customer and trade partner solutions natively. Because AI operates on structured process definitions, role-based controls, and auditable transaction and process data, Assistants and Agents can function within defined responsibilities, domain intelligence, human oversight, and full auditability. Rather than layering AI onto fragmented systems, this approach ensures automation enhances regulatory integrity—enabling faster exception resolution, improved supply assurance, and more coordinated multienterprise execution while preserving transparency and trust.

Under his leadership, TraceLink launched its first production AI Assistants and Agents—bringing governed AI into exception management, procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply assurance, and multienterprise coordination. Meyer has helped to position OPUS not just as a digital network, but as an intelligent, resilient operating layer for the global life sciences ecosystem.

"Building an effective agentic workforce requires more than just AI models—it requires the right architecture," said Jerry Meyer. "The quality and flexibility of your no-code AI agent framework ultimately defines the quality of your digital workforce. With OPUS, we've built an industrial platform that combines an integrated information backbone across internal and external supply chain systems, governed AI with full GxP auditability, and a no-code framework for defining agents through structured roles and operating procedures. The result is a new operating model where intelligent agents work alongside people to orchestrate supply chain processes with the right information, context, and accountability at every step."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed, and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies, and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

To learn more about how TraceLink is advancing agentic orchestration to enable AI-driven supply chain execution in life sciences and healthcare, visit tracelink.com.

View the full list of winners: https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi. Learn more about the awards: https://www.SDCExec.com/awards

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

SOURCE TraceLink, Inc.