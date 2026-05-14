Tracey Weber elected to Ally Financial board of directors

DETROIT, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced that Tracey Weber has been elected to its board at its annual meeting of shareholders, expanding the board to 12 members. All other director nominees standing for re-election were also approved by shareholders.

Tracey Weber

"Tracey is a digital pioneer who has built her career at the intersection of technology and customer experience. Her expertise in building consumer-first digital experiences across financial services, healthcare, retail and travel makes her an ideal addition as we continue to evolve our digital-first strategy," said Kim Fennebresque, Ally director and chair of the board's Compensation, Nominating, and Governance Committee.

Weber brings more than 20 years of digital and technological leadership to the board, having driven transformation initiatives at some of the world's most recognized consumer brands. She serves as senior vice president and general manager of Expedia Brand and Portfolio Brands at Expedia Group, Inc., where she leads strategy and the P&L for the Expedia brand globally. Prior to Expedia, Weber held senior leadership roles at CVS Health Corporation, IBM Corporation and Gilt Groupe, Inc. Earlier in her career, Weber was managing director and head of internet and mobile banking, global product, North America at Citibank N.A., where she launched mobile check deposit capability and was named "Mobile Banker of the Year" by Bank Technology. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Having leaders like Tracey who deeply understand how to create seamless, customer-centric experiences is critical to our success. Her track record of driving digital transformation across diverse industries – from revolutionizing online banking to leading enterprise-scale technology initiatives – brings a perspective that will strengthen our oversight of Ally's strategic priorities," said Michael Rhodes, CEO of Ally. "With seven new directors added since 2022, we're well-positioned as a board to continue executing on our focused strategy and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves customers with deposits and securities brokerage and investment advisory services as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. The company also includes a seasoned corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.ally.com.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

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Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial