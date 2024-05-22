"TRACKER" WAS TELEVISION'S #1 SHOW IN 2023-24

First Time a New Series Has Ranked as the #1 Show in More Than Two Decades

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS' new breakout drama TRACKER is the #1 non-sports show on television for the 2023-2024 season. This marks the first time a new series has ranked as the #1 show since CBS' SURVIVOR series premiered in the 2000-2001 season. Season-to-date the series is averaging 11.58 million viewers per episode and has reached more than 81 million viewers since its February debut.

More TRACKER Season - to-Date Highlights :

#1 series on TV.

#1 series on Paramount+ based on subscriber reach since February.

TRACKER averages 11.58 million viewers with live plus 7-day viewing. The series adds an average of +3.4 million viewers with live plus 7-day viewing, more DVR playback than any other primetime series.

viewers with live plus 7-day viewing. It is the most-watched new series since "Desperate Housewives" in the 2004-05 season ( 23.7m viewers).

viewers). TRACKER averages 19 m illion multiplatform viewers across broadcast and streaming with live plus 35-day viewing (for the first seven episodes) More viewers than top original streaming series including the first seasons of Netflix's "Avatar the Last Airbender" ( 15.5m ), "Baby Reindeer" ( 12.8m ) and 3 Body Problem ( 11.0m ).

multiplatform viewers across broadcast and streaming with live plus 35-day viewing (for the first seven episodes) Since its February premiere, TRACKER has reached more than 81.6 million viewers.

TRACKER has improved its regular Sunday, 9:00 PM time period by +55% year over year.

time period year over year. CBS has launched the #1 new series each season since the 2016-17 season. All of these have been long-running series (most still on): BULL (2016-17), YOUNG SHELDON (2017-18), FBI (2018-19), FBI: MOST WANTED (2019-20), THE EQUALIZER (2020-21), GHOSTS (2021-22), FIRE COUNTRY (2022-23) and now TRACKER (2023-24)



