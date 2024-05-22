"TRACKER" WAS TELEVISION'S #1 SHOW IN 2023-24

CBS

CBS

May 22, 2024, 14:03 ET

First Time a New Series Has Ranked as the #1 Show in More Than Two Decades

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS' new breakout drama TRACKER is the #1 non-sports show on television for the 2023-2024 season. This marks the first time a new series has ranked as the #1 show since CBS' SURVIVOR series premiered in the 2000-2001 season. Season-to-date the series is averaging 11.58 million viewers per episode and has reached more than 81 million viewers since its February debut.

More TRACKER Season-to-Date Highlights:

CBS Presents TRACKER ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • #1 series on TV.
  • #1 series on Paramount+ based on subscriber reach since February.
  • TRACKER averages 11.58 million viewers with live plus 7-day viewing.
    • The series adds an average of +3.4 million viewers with live plus 7-day viewing, more DVR playback than any other primetime series.
  • It is the most-watched new series since "Desperate Housewives" in the 2004-05 season (23.7m viewers).
  • TRACKER averages 19 million multiplatform viewers across broadcast and streaming with live plus 35-day viewing (for the first seven episodes)
    • More viewers than top original streaming series including the first seasons of Netflix's "Avatar the Last Airbender" (15.5m), "Baby Reindeer" (12.8m) and 3 Body Problem (11.0m).
  • Since its February premiere, TRACKER has reached more than 81.6 million viewers.
  • TRACKER has improved its regular Sunday, 9:00 PM time period by +55% year over year.
  • CBS has launched the #1 new series each season since the 2016-17 season. All of these have been long-running series (most still on):
    • BULL (2016-17), YOUNG SHELDON (2017-18), FBI (2018-19), FBI: MOST WANTED (2019-20), THE EQUALIZER (2020-21), GHOSTS (2021-22), FIRE COUNTRY (2022-23) and now TRACKER (2023-24)

Source: Nielsen, Most Current Data. Reach figures based on 1+ Minute qualifier includes across linear and streaming. Multiplatform data includes 35 days of viewing through 03/31/24. Streaming based on Internal Data and includes co-view factor for CTV viewing.

SOURCE CBS

