Trackforce Valiant and Jobvite Partner to Give Security Guarding Companies Enhanced Applicant Tracking and Onboarding Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackforce Valiant, the leading purpose-built security workforce management platform used by security guard companies worldwide, has announced a partnership with Jobvite, an industry-leading talent platform providing best-in-class solutions for applicant tracking and onboarding.

George Wright, CEO of Trackforce Valiant

As a result of this partnership, Trackforce Valiant now provides a fully integrated solution that enables security guarding companies to source the best talent effectively and efficiently for their business while reducing administrative effort and the risks associated with manual processes. Furthermore, this partnership also ensures that the process of onboarding new recruits is centralized, seamless, and integrates directly into Trackforce Valiant's Time and Labor Management and Payroll Management applications.

"In an increasingly remote workforce environment, the need to effectively recruit and onboard applicants online is becoming more and more critical for our customers," explains Trackforce Valiant's CEO George Wright. "In partnering with Jobvite, we are providing a true end-to-end experience for hiring and onboarding that is unmatched by any other solution in our industry. Our clients are able to reduce the time to value in bringing on new resources while mitigating risks associated with manual hiring processes."

"We are excited to partner with Trackforce Valiant in this unique project that is perfectly suited for the very dynamic security guarding industry," said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite. "Prospective employees start to form an impression of a potential employer from their first engagement. We know that the integration of the Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite into the Trackforce Valiant platform will significantly enhance the job application process and make the entire experience seamless for the security professional and their future employer."

This partnership between Jobvite and Trackforce Valiant enables a seamless integration that connects their Applicant Tracking System and Onboarding solution directly with Trackforce Valiant's Smartforce solution. Smartforce enables security companies to create visibility and control over time and labor management, intelligent scheduling, as well as billing and payroll management. The integration of Jobvite enables new hires to update their wage and labor information as well as their certification and compliance documentation, ensuring that they are able to immediately be placed on a schedule and added to the payroll.

About Trackforce Valiant:

Trackforce Valiant is a leader in complete security workforce management solutions. More than 300,000 professionals at over 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries use Trackforce Valiant every day to ensure the delivery of reliable security services, improve operational efficiency and optimally manage their human capital. For nearly 30 years, Trackforce Valiant has provided fully integrated security solutions to its partners and customers. Thanks to its security expertise and state-of-the-art information systems technology, Trackforce Valiant proudly offers the most effective solutions available on the market. Clients include the world's leading security guard service providers, as well as major airports, universities, and corporations across the globe. Additional information is available at http://www.trackforce.com or at http://www.valiant.com/.

