Trackonomy Announces Strategic Partnership With CTT to Advance Ultra-Miniature Tracking Technology Across Multiple Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackonomy, a global leader in miniaturization of complex sensing and automation technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT) to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation miniature tracking solutions. The collaboration aims to bring breakthrough, ultra-light tracking capabilities to defense, healthcare, environmental research, and logistics sectors.

Through its subsidiary InPlay, Trackonomy provides advanced semiconductor innovations that play a central role in enabling CTT's recently showcased solar-powered tracker, the BlūMorpho. This device, one of the smallest wireless tracking systems ever deployed on a flying insect, is powered in part by InPlay's flagship NanoBeacon SoC, the IN100, an ultra-low-power, ultra-compact platform essential for extreme miniaturization.

"CTT technology is elevating our platform to unprecedented levels of miniaturization, power efficiency, and performance- achievements previously deemed unattainable," said Dr. Erik Volkerink, CEO of Trackonomy. "This partnership underscores our capability to embed intelligence and connectivity into virtually any object, anywhere, even in the most demanding environments, delivering substantial value across diverse market segments."

As part of this collaboration, the companies have established a joint technology roadmap focused on further reducing the size and weight of the tracking devices, building on the success of the BlūMorpho tracker. This roadmap includes advancing new generations of even smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient devices, enabling deployment in environments and applications where tracking was previously impossible.

By combining Trackonomy's global deployment ecosystem and electronics expertise with CTT's pioneering work in wildlife and micro-tracking technology, the partnership will expand the capabilities and reach of this new class of ultra-miniature sensors. Coordinated access to both organizations' networks and distribution channels will accelerate adoption across industries, while Trackonomy's mission of making electronics seamlessly fit into the real world, a progression "from labels to butterflies" serves as a guiding principle for the development effort.

Michael Lanzone, CEO of CTT, added: "Our BlūMorpho transmitter represents a major scientific breakthrough. With Trackonomy's support, we're now able to scale this technology and accelerate the next wave of miniaturization.'"

Both organizations have already begun work on next-generation prototypes and pilot deployments, with continued emphasis on extreme miniaturization, ultra-low-power operation, and seamless integration into real-world environments.

About Trackonomy

Trackonomy is pioneering the next generation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for logistics and supply chain management, bringing real-time intelligence and automation from the shop floor to the top floor. Its transformative network of interconnected assets turns inanimate objects into smart, self-optimizing systems that improve efficiency, security, and operational control. Serving major global enterprises across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, Trackonomy's solutions optimize workflows, correct inefficiencies at a micro level, and provide full end-to-end visibility and condition monitoring to enhance business performance.

About CTT

Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT) is a global leader in wildlife telemetry and ultra-miniaturized sensing systems, dedicated to advancing the scientific understanding of animal movement and environmental change. Founded by scientists and engineers in 2007, CTT develops next-generation tracking technologies, from solar-powered micro-tags to advanced digital radio and cellular platforms that enable researchers to collect high-resolution data from species and environments once considered unreachable. CTT's devices are deployed across all seven continents and in more than 100 countries, supporting groundbreaking work in ecology, conservation, and environmental monitoring. Building on a record of transforming scientific challenges into engineering breakthroughs, CTT's pioneering work in micro-tracking provides the foundation for devices that operate at scales once unattainable, accelerating innovation for researchers, conservation groups, and commercial partners alike.

SOURCE Trackonomy Systems