Trackonomy Launches Label Tracking SmartTape To Transform Supply Chain Visibility

SmartTape's patented form factor is the first ever solution that allows businesses to attach a thin piece of tape onto any parcel, pallet, container, machine, or physical asset – and instantly start tracking it across any geographic location. It seamlessly integrates into existing ERP systems and workflows, requiring no additional infrastructure or employee training. The cellular-enabled tape can monitor key conditions such as temperature, humidity, shock, and pressure. There is no need for complex and costly reverse logistics to return devices to their origin nor are there any monthly recurring fees or software subscription costs.

"Since our founding in 2017, we have been developing breakthrough enterprise grade solutions behind the scenes for some of the biggest companies in the world, enabling them to differentiate in their markets and provide new value in very profound ways," said Camrin Roczey, General Manager SmartTape Products (STP) of Trackonomy. "We are thrilled to slightly lift the veil of secrecy and make this proven product available to the broader market as an entry point to our wider portfolio of proprietary solutions."

The technology deployed in SmartTape has already demonstrated reliable on-time delivery and optimization across the entire supply chain. It played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic to help achieve 99.9% on-time delivery as featured during the LogiPharma keynote by UPS and Trackonomy.

SmartTape is now available for qualified businesses of all sizes, with low minimums and no subscription fees. To learn more about SmartTape, visit https://trackonomy.ai/smarttape.

About Trackonomy

Trackonomy is a vertically integrated solution provider and leader in advanced enterprise resource optimization for logistics, healthcare, utilities, industrial, cold chain, airlines, government, and defense sectors. The company has partnered with some of the largest companies in the world to help them differentiate in their markets through offering new products and services. As an example, Trackonomy sparked the smart label tracking segment. After launching in 2017 and raising over $250 million, the company shipped more than 5 million smart labels within a 5-year period. The technology won the World Economic Forum Pioneer Award in 2018 following prior winners such as Slack, Dropbox, Palantir and Google.

