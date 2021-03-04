Tractable adds former Microsoft CFO and investor John Connors to board

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractable, the AI company accelerating recovery from accidents and natural disasters, announces today that former Microsoft CFO and Ignition Partners Managing Partner, John Connors, has joined its Board of Directors.

Connors brings over 30 years of experience as a builder, leader and advisor of high-growth companies in North America. At Microsoft, he led several worldwide divisions, including finance, information technology, worldwide operations and the enterprise sales group. More recently, at Ignition Partners he invests in and serves as a board member of high-growth tech companies, including Splunk and Icertis, and is a 15-year member of the Nike Inc. board.

His experience in building enterprise businesses in the US will help Tractable grow and scale as it brings its AI solutions to an even wider international audience. Already, 20 of the world's largest companies - including LKQ Corp., Tokio Marine, MS&AD, Covéa, PZU and Ageas - use Tractable's AI to accelerate accident recovery, and the company plans to significantly increase its impact in North America in 2021 by announcing new US customers, along with new applications of its technology within the collision industry.

As a member of the board, Connors will advise Tractable's leadership on product development and delivery, market expansion, and growth planning.

Mr Connors said: "Tractable has become the global leader in accelerating visual assessments with AI, growing exceptionally quickly as companies achieve the efficiencies that its solutions create. I'm looking forward to helping the founders build a global tech champion that's applying cutting-edge technology to established problems, and restoring many more people's livelihoods more quickly in the process."

In 2020, Tractable more than doubled its revenue and customer base, despite the impact of Covid on global markets, and grown in size from 90 employees to over 170. After completing its $25m Series C funding round in February 2020, bringing the total raised to $55m, the company now has offices in London, New York and Tokyo, as well as staff in France, Germany, Spain and Thailand.

The addition of Connors comes as Tractable is exploring further traction with North American insurers and repairers. While Tractable's AI is already widely applied by insurers to auto claims, and has already processed over $1bn of claims across the world, the company will also use its technology to create new efficiencies within the repair industry - for example, by using AI to accelerate how quickly car parts can be recycled and reused - and outside of it, such as in helping recovery from property damage.

Alex Dalyac, Tractable co-founder and chief executive, said: "We are honored to welcome John Connors, the former CFO of Microsoft, to the Tractable Board. We are already feeling his drive to build a software company of consequential scale. And I suppose that to all the Terminator fans out there, this is the alternate reality where John Connor(s) is proactively bringing AI to the real world!"

About Tractable:

Tractable develops artificial intelligence for accident and disaster recovery. Its AI solutions have been deployed by leading insurers across Europe, North America and Asia to accelerate accident recovery for hundreds of thousands of households. Tractable is backed by $55m in venture capital and has offices in London, New York City and Tokyo.

About Ignition Partners:

Ignition Partners is a top-tier venture capital firm focused on early-stage enterprise software startups with offices in Bellevue, WA and Los Altos, CA. In making investments and helping entrepreneurs build world-class companies, Ignition leverages decades of operating experience and enterprise relationships that have a global reach. Ignition has a track record of backing category-defining companies such as Splunk, DocuSign, Cloudera, Heroku, Parse, Xamarin and Xensource. More recently, our investments in Archipelago, Aviatrix, Botkeeper, Icertis, Jupiter Intelligence, Symend, and Tractable reflect our deep conviction around ML-enabled vertical industry transformation.

