Tractian Raises $120M to Eliminate Industrial Downtime Worldwide

Led by Sapphire Ventures, the round will enable Tractian to drive innovation in Manufacturing AI and expand its reach as the trusted Industrial Copilot.

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractian, a leader in Manufacturing AI, secured $120M in Series C funding led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from General Catalyst, Next47, and NGP Capital. This latest investment solidifies the Atlanta-based company as a key player in the industrial maintenance space.

From left to right: Gabriel Lameirinhas (Co-Founder), Igor Marinelli (Founder, CEO), and Leonardo Vieira (Co-Founder)

This funding will accelerate Tractian's mission to optimize machine performance and ensure unprecedented uptime. As the Industrial Copilot, Tractian stands out by providing integrated hardware and software solutions for industrial asset monitoring, physical operations, and maintenance management, helping companies ensure zero downtime and improve technicians' productivity.

Tractian addresses an estimated 5% of global industrial GDP. For every $1,000 produced by the world's factories, $50 is generated in environments that rely on Tractian solutions.

"We see Tractian as a transformative force in the industrial sector, addressing one of the most expensive challenges facing manufacturers today—unplanned downtime—with an AI solution that not only predicts issues, but drives operational ROI," says Anders Ranum, Partner at Sapphire Ventures. "We're thrilled to back Igor and the Tractian team, whose commitment to solving this problem stems from Igor's firsthand experience growing up with a father who worked on a factory floor. We believe this passion makes them well suited to redefine industrial efficiency as we know it."

Tractian has also earned it a spot as the only manufacturing-focused company on the Forbes AI 50 list , which highlights the most promising artificial intelligence companies globally.

Eliminating Industrial Downtime and Closing a Massive Skills Gap

Industrial maintenance is facing a growing crisis, with unplanned downtime now costing the world's 500 largest companies 11% of their annual revenues—equivalent to $1.4 trillion (1). Recovery times have worsened dramatically, rising from an average of 49 minutes five years ago to 81 minutes today. This surge is fueled by systemic challenges: COVID has left critical skills gaps, while shifting global supply chains, compounding delays. Adding to the strain, modern equipment breakdowns have become harder to detect and repair.

"With an aging workforce and fewer younger workers entering the field, the gap between human expertise and machine understanding widens. This loss of analog, hands-on knowledge has left industrial operations struggling to maintain efficiency." says Igor Marinelli, Tractian CEO and co-founder. "There is growing momentum for the reshoring of manufacturing in the U.S., as companies seek to reduce dependencies and build more resilient supply chains."

Tractian streamlines maintenance and reliability into a cost-efficient, strategic advantage. Addressing downtime's root causes, Tractian closes the human-to-machine knowledge gap and delivers tailored insights, by combining proprietary models and LLM to cross-examine machine utilization, OEM specifications, and user-specific operational demands.

Tractian continues to drive innovation with a team of 200+ engineers dedicated to R&D across data, software, and hardware. In 2024, the company filed 12 patents, highlighting its commitment to proprietary technologies. Tractian plans to expand its portfolio of patented solutions in 2025 while attracting top-tier talent in engineering, data science, and go-to-market teams.

1. Siemens Research. "The Impact of Downtime on Industrial Productivity."

About Tractian

Tractian is the Industrial Copilot for manufacturing leaders, with a platform that empowers businesses to prevent unplanned downtime, boost operational efficiency, and enhance maintenance capacity. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and extends its presence globally with offices in Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Learn more at tractian.com.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a global software venture capital firm with more than $10 billion in AUM and team members across Austin, London, Menlo Park and San Francisco. For over a decade, Sapphire has partnered with visionary management teams and venture funds to back companies of consequence. Since its founding, Sapphire has invested in more than 170 companies globally resulting in more than 30 Public Listings and 45 acquisitions. The firm's investment strategies — Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport — are focused on scaling companies and venture funds, elevating them to become category leaders. Sapphire's Portfolio Growth team of experienced operators delivers a strategic blend of value-add services, tools and resources designed to support portfolio company leaders as they scale.

