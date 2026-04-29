Tractor Beverage Company Announces Leadership Evolution to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Dan Kerker Named Chief Growth & Strategy Officer; Josie Padilla Joins as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company today announced a coordinated leadership evolution to strengthen its focus on long-term growth, strategic expansion, and financial performance as it enters its next chapter.

Padilla brings deep expertise as a strategic financial leader in the beverage and consumer goods sectors, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and improving profitability.

Now in its second decade, the company is growing from a strong foodservice foundation into retail and ready-to-drink, bringing its organic craft beverages to more people, in more places, while staying grounded in the principles on which it was built. Along the way, Tractor has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years, along with 2026 honors for marketing and product innovation from Fast Company, Beverage Digest, BevNET, Informa Connect's FABI Awards, and New Hope's NEXTY Awards.

As part of this transition, Dan Kerker, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, has been named Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, a newly created role focused on advancing Tractor's long-term vision, while Josie Padilla joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, leading its finance function and supporting continued operational strength.

"We're building the structure to support what comes next—bringing focused leadership to both growth and financial performance, while staying grounded in who we are," said Kevin Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Beverage Company. "Dan has been instrumental in shaping our financial foundation, and this new role allows him to fully focus on helping us build toward the future. Josie brings the experience and discipline to lead our finance function with strength from day one."

Kerker, a longtime member of Tractor's leadership team, will lead the company's three- to five-year strategic roadmap, support capital fundraising efforts, advance Tractor's AI strategy, and provide senior-level guidance on key growth initiatives. His transition reflects the company's recognition of the need for dedicated leadership focused exclusively on long-term strategy and expansion.

Padilla brings deep expertise as a strategic financial leader in the beverage and consumer goods sectors, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and improving profitability. Most recently, she served as Global CFO at Icelandic Glacial Water, where she led initiatives that continue to deliver double-digit improvements in volume, revenue, gross margin, and net profit.

"There's something special happening at Tractor," said Josie Padilla. "This is a company with real purpose, strong momentum, and a clear vision for the future, and I'm excited to help build the financial foundation that supports its sustainable, long-term growth."

Kerker and Padilla will work closely together during the transition to ensure continuity across financial operations, banking relationships, and reporting functions. Tractor emphasized that day-to-day operations will continue without interruption, supported by a strong and aligned leadership team. This leadership evolution reflects Tractor's commitment to building what comes next with intention—investing in the people, structures, and strategies that will support its continued growth.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land, and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. With our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes. Tractor's ready-to-drink products are certified by the Clean Label Project, reinforcing the company's commitment to purity and accountability from farm to glass.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Halle Wangler

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(248) 953-1109

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company