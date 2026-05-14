Tractor Beverage Company Showcases Award-Winning Haymaker Platform and Full Beverage Portfolio at NRA Show 2026

Four FABI-winning Haymaker flavors headline a broader portfolio of flexible beverage platforms designed for today's foodservice operator

DENVER, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the first and only USDA Certified Organic beverage platform built for foodservice at scale, is heading to the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago with major momentum behind its Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink line, including four Food and Beverage 2026 Awards presented by the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show (FABI Awards) and a coveted FABI Favorite recognition for Haymaker Citrus Ginger.

Beyond its award-winning Haymaker line, Tractor will showcase a range of certified organic beverage solutions for foodservice operators, including fountain beverages, refreshers, aguas frescas, tea platforms, and ready-to-drink formats designed to support dine-in, grab-and-go, and off-premise occasions.

"The recognition comes amid growing industry attention around lower-sugar refreshment, ingredient transparency and beverages that balance operational ease with evolving consumer expectations," said John Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer at Tractor Beverage Company. "From ready-to-drink cans to bubbler systems and catering-ready concentrates, our platform is designed to help operators deliver a premium beverage experience across dine-in, delivery, and off-premise occasions."

Tractor beverages are served at thousands of foodservice locations nationwide, including restaurants, universities, entertainment venues, and hospitality destinations. The company will showcase its full lineup of certified organic beverages at Booth #12102 during the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 16–19 at McCormick Place.

Beyond its award-winning Haymaker line, Tractor will showcase a range of certified organic beverage solutions for foodservice operators, including fountain beverages, refreshers, aguas frescas, tea platforms, and ready-to-drink formats designed to support dine-in, grab-and-go, and off-premise occasions.

Each of Tractor's four Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink flavors — Citrus Ginger, Dragon Berry, Apricot Peach, and Passion Mango — received a 2026 FABI Award, recognizing products that demonstrate creativity, taste profile, menu versatility, and operational ease for foodservice operators. Haymaker Citrus Ginger was additionally named a FABI Favorite, a distinction awarded to a small group of standout products selected by FABI judges.

As part of the recognition, Haymaker Citrus Ginger will be featured during the FABI Favorites tasting experience at the show. FABI Judge Jay Smith and guest speaker Becky Boyd will also appear onstage at The Culinary Experience during a session exploring real-world menu applications and emerging product trends tied to FABI Favorite winners.

Haymaker is Tractor's modern take on switchel, a centuries-old farmer's tonic traditionally made with apple cider vinegar, ginger, and natural sweeteners for refreshment during long days in the field. Tractor's founders had been developing the concept for years as an opportunity to revive a historic beverage in a way that felt modern, approachable, and restaurant-ready.

The result is a USDA Certified Organic sparkling beverage made with organic apple cider vinegar, real fruit, and lower sugar. Each 12 oz can contains approximately one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar and 20–25 calories, depending on flavor. Tractor's ready-to-drink beverages, including Haymaker, are also Clean Label Project Certified , reinforcing the company's commitment to ingredient transparency and thoughtfully sourced beverages.

Last year, Tractor was recognized at the National Restaurant Association Show with an Esrocky Award for Best Booth Experience, underscoring the company's growing momentum and distinctive presence within foodservice.

Show attendees are invited to stop by Booth #12102 to experience the award-winning Haymaker lineup and learn how Tractor is helping operators meet growing demand for ingredient transparency, refreshment-forward beverages, and flexible beverage programming.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land, and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation , we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. With our Organic Impact Tracker , we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes. Tractor's ready-to-drink products are certified by the Clean Label Project, reinforcing the company's commitment to purity and accountability from farm to glass.

For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow @drinktractor on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Julianna Cavanagh

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SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company