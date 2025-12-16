Tractor Beverage Company Earns Industry Recognition for Best New Drink Concept and Best Marketing

Industry recognition of Tractor Beverage Company's retail debut is growing as they prepare to hit store shelves in January with a modern take on a centuries-old farmer's tonic.

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, the farmer-founded, employee-owned brand behind the first and only USDA certified organic beverages served at scale in U.S. foodservice, continues to build momentum as it prepares for its retail debut. The company earned finalist recognition across two leading industry awards programs: its first retail product, Haymaker—a USDA certified organic, apple cider vinegar-based sparkling tonic inspired by the original farmer's drink—was named a finalist for Beverage Digest's Best New Drink Concept for 2026, while Tractor's Mad Farmer Tour was recognized as a finalist for BevNet's Best Marketing award.

Tractor Beverage Company's Haymaker revives a centuries-old farmer's tonic traditionally made with apple cider vinegar, ginger, and citrus - a drink created to refresh and sustain long days in the field. Tractor's modern interpretation brings that heritage forward with four bright, bold flavors: Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, Dragon Berry, and Passion Mango - each made with a full tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and only five grams of sugar.

Haymaker marks a milestone moment for Tractor, translating more than a decade of foodservice experience into a modern retail format. Rooted in a centuries-old farmer's tonic and reimagined for today, the sparkling ACV beverage reflects Tractor's belief that what we drink should support both the land and the people who tend it.

"We're thankful for the recognition. Haymaker was something our founders talked about nearly ten years ago, back when Tractor was just taking shape," said Kevin Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Beverage Company. "We chose to take our time, build the right foundation in foodservice, and learn what it really takes to do this well. Bringing Haymaker to retail now — and seeing it land, feels like the right moment."

The recognition also underscores the impact of Tractor's Mad Farmer Tour, a nationwide, values-led marketing initiative that brought the brand's soil- and soul-centered story directly to communities across the country. Designed to foster real conversation rather than traditional promotion, the tour reinforced Tractor's long-held commitment to building connection before content.

Today, Tractor pours its USDA-certified organic, flavor-forward beverages at more than 10,000 locations, including restaurants like Chipotle, hospitals, colleges and universities, corporate campuses, and major entertainment venues through its partnership with AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Sprouts Farmers Market, long recognized for its leadership in natural and better-for-you offerings, will be the first retailer to carry Haymaker nationwide beginning January 2026. The partnership reflects rising consumer demand for functional tonics, non-alcoholic options, and values-led brands with transparency at their core.

For more information on Tractor Beverage Company, visit drinktractor.com. To find a Sprouts Farmers Market location near you, please visit https://www.sprouts.com/stores.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains.

Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

