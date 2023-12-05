Tractor Beverage Company Wins Two Prestigious BevNET "Best Of 2023" Awards

The Company is honored with Best Marketing Campaign and Rising Star of the Year

HAYDEN, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the exclusive producer of the world's only certified organic, non-GMO food service beverages, is proud to announce its achievement of two prestigious BevNET "Best of 2023" awards. The company garnered accolades for Best Marketing Campaign and Rising Star at BevNET Live 2023, held this week in Santa Monica, California.

At the conclusion of each year, BevNET honors the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas, and trends that have helped drive positive growth across the industry over the last 12 months.

"We entered the arena with giants and legacy brands, having the courage of our convictions and the confidence that we could make a difference on our farms and in our communities," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage. "The recognition of these Best of 2023 awards serves as additional affirmation that Tractor has permanently transformed the foodservice beverage industry, introducing clean choices and making organic options more accessible. It's gratifying to know that by staying committed to that original vision and refusing to take shortcuts or make unnecessary compromises, the team has grown and our efforts are being realized and recognized."

Best Marketing Campaign

Tractor Beverage Company's first-ever ad campaign, " Escape the Ordinary ," was honored as the sole winner of this Best of 2023 award.

BevNET touted the ad as a "psychedelic cartoon odyssey all its own, set to a rendition of Duran Duran's "Ordinary World," performed by roots artist Valerie June. The vivid animation and strange imagery…stuck in our minds all year long, and we can only hope it had a similar impact on the consumers who saw this ad in its various forms on streaming services, TV, and movie theaters where the disruptive fountain beverage company placed this standout campaign."

"We're incredibly honored to have BevNet recognize our 'Escape the Ordinary' ad as the best marketing campaign of 2023," said Justin Herber, Tractor's Chief Brand Officer. "Our goal was to craft a narrative, not just a commercial, telling the story of a cup yearning for something good. This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of everyone involved and highlights consumers' desire for a change after four decades of the same old. We believe consumers deserve cleaner choices, and we're thrilled that this campaign is resonating!"

Rising Star

BevNET recognized Tractor alongside Poppi, Culture Pop, and Lyre's as a company with significant potential to influence or redefine categories, generate innovative ideas about products or brands, and demonstrate growth that suggests a lasting impact on the industry.

"This year, the Idaho-based company revved up its efforts, launching its inaugural ad campaign, featuring an unbelievable cartoon spot showcased in movie theaters, on TV, and across streaming services in July. Not stopping at traditional advertising, Tractor also ventured into sponsoring surf competitions—bringing the farm to the beach. Behind the scenes, Tractor swiftly assembled a team of seasoned CPG executives to steer the rapidly expanding business. With an already underway 'aggressive' growth plan, the company is poised to continue its upward trajectory into the new year. As it continues to cultivate its 25 SKU roster of sodas, teas, and lemonades, the seeds of success are beginning to sprout," remarked BevNET.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram: @drinktractor

