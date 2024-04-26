Tractor Beverage Company's Organic Impact Tracker Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

CEO Calls for Industry-wide Sustainability Commitment

DENVER, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, non-GMO beverage company devoted to the food service industry, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Products in the Area of Sustainability & Climate Protection Status in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® today.

Developed in partnership with sustainability research company HowGood, the Organic Impact Tracker quantifies the benefit of sourcing organic ingredients versus their conventional counterparts. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients, supporting the company's commitment to transparency and sustainable sourcing and responding to consumer demand for clean ingredients and environmental responsibility. The Organic Impact Tracker uses five key metrics to show how a single beverage can change the world: synthetic pesticides avoided, organic land supported, carbon emissions avoided, water saved, and improved soil health.

"Winning the Gold Stevie Award in Sustainability & Climate Protection feels like a high-five from the planet," said Tractor Beverage CEO Kevin Sherman. "This achievement reaffirms our belief in the importance of sustainable practices and motivates us to continue leading the way towards a greener future. Huge shoutout to our amazing team for their hard work and dedication. To our colleagues in the foodservice beverage industry, let's take this moment as a challenge to prioritize sustainability in everything we do. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for our planet and future generations."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The ABA judges lauded Tractor Beverage Company for leading the industry in sustainability with its Organic Impact Tracker and partnership with HowGood. "The impact from the ground up is clear," commented one judge. "They've significantly reduced synthetic pesticides, cut carbon emissions, and supported organic farming. Their commitment to regenerative agriculture and transparency sets a commendable example, driving progress towards a cleaner, healthier planet."

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas, as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver taste, functionality, and experience without any bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies and Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram: @drinktractor

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Media Relations:

Chrystie Heimert

[email protected]

802-338-2556

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company