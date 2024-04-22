Tractor Beverage Debuts Organic Impact Calculator On Earth Day

Online calculator gives foodservice operators and consumers a taste of their impact when choosing organically sourced beverages instead of conventional counterparts

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, non-GMO beverage company devoted to the food service industry, unveils its new Organic Impact Tracker Calculator today. This interactive tool, an extension of the company's Organic Impact Tracker, provides users with insights into the environmental benefits of choosing Tractor's organically sourced beverages instead of those formulated with conventional ingredients.

According to a 2024 online survey of 1,093 U.S. adults conducted by an independent survey-research firm, 70% of consumers are concerned about synthetic pesticides in the food supply, and 74% are interested in seeing how their beverage choice impacts the planet.

"Today, as we celebrate Earth Day, we urge all stakeholders to advocate for true environmental accountability," emphasized Tractor CEO Kevin Sherman. "In 2023, we made significant strides with our Organic Impact Tracker, pioneering the integration of synthetic pesticide tracking into our assessments and championing transparency within the industry. Through the Organic Impact Calculator, our pouring partners and their customers can share their progress to raise awareness and accelerate the transition to organic and regenerative food systems."

The Organic Impact Tracker, developed in partnership with sustainability research company HowGood, monitors five crucial metrics: synthetic pesticides avoided, organic land supported, gallons of water saved, carbon emissions avoided, and improved soil health. Among these, the metric for synthetic pesticides avoided is Tractor's proprietary algorithm that calculates the total reduction in conventional pesticides achieved through organically grown ingredients in their drinks. Over the last year, Tractor has made considerable progress, preventing 34 tons of synthetic pesticides from contaminating the ecosystem and moving closer to its ambitious target of removing 1,034 tons by 2030.

