Tractor Beverage's Haymaker Scores Two 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist Nods in Natural Products Expo West Debut

Dual-category recognition comes as Tractor expands from foodservice into retail nationwide

DENVER, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its debut at Natural Products Expo West, Tractor Beverage Company is proud to highlight Haymaker's recognition as a finalist for the 2026 NEXTY Awards in two categories: Beverage and Product Design & Storytelling.

Selected from nearly 1,000 submissions, only 164 finalists were named across 37 categories. The dual recognition places Haymaker among a select group of brands shaping the future of natural products — and marks a significant milestone as Tractor makes its first appearance at Expo West.

Inspired by a traditional farm drink made with apple cider vinegar, citrus, ginger, and fruit, Haymaker reimagines a time-tested tonic for today's retail shelf. Each can contains a full tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar, real fruit, just 5 grams of sugar, and 20 to 25 calories. Flavors include Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, Dragon Berry, and Passion Mango.

"We've always believed Business as Unusual isn't just a tagline. It is how we build," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "To see Haymaker recognized not only for what is inside the can, but for the story and intention behind it, means a great deal to our team."

Presented by New Hope Network, the NEXTY Awards recognize innovation, ingredient integrity, sustainability and impact across the natural products industry. The honor adds to growing industry momentum ahead of Haymaker's January retail launch. In December, Haymaker was named a finalist for Beverage Digest's 2026 Best New Drink Concept, signaling validation from both natural and mainstream beverage leaders as Tractor expands beyond foodservice.

Haymaker has also been named a finalist for Best Organic Beverage Product by The Organic Center at the 3rd Annual An Organic Night Out with Sprouts and Friends, taking place March 4, 2026, during Expo West.

"From formulation and sourcing to brand, operations, sales, and finance, this has been a full-team effort," added Duke Stump, Chief Brand and Product Officer. "Haymaker began as an idea rooted in farming history. Seeing it stand alongside brands we admire is something we do not take lightly."

Winners of the 2026 NEXTY Awards will be announced on March 5 at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California. Tractor will exhibit at Expo West, focusing on Haymaker and its organic impact story.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation , we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker , we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

