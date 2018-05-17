Tracy Anderson And Jill Martin To Launch Activewear Collection On QVC

Anderson, who believes in empowering women of different body types by helping them find balance in their physical selves, joined forces with G.I.L.I. Creative Director Jill Martin to create pieces that perform hard and stand up to any active lifestyle. The collection is specially designed to give women of all shapes and sizes a fashionable, versatile alternative to traditional workout wear.

"I've learned that my clients work harder when they are comfortable and confident, and that starts with what they're wearing," said Anderson. "I want women to feel great while working out, which is why Jill and I were committed to creating pieces that are fun, fashionable and comfortable from the moment you put them on to the end of your workout."

The collection, which features designer-inspired prints and playful pops of color, consists of 12 styles created in durable fabrications designed to make it through any workout. With an assortment of items including bodysuits, high-waisted leggings and French terry jogger pants, the line blends sensibility with accessible elegance, which is at the heart of the designer-inspired fashions and accessories made especially for QVC from G.I.L.I.

In addition to being a fashion authority, TV personality, best-selling author and creative director, Martin is very passionate about leading a healthy and active lifestyle. She takes Tracy's classes and mixes in activities like trampoline boxing, paddle boarding and yoga.

"Being healthy, working out and eating right is the nicest gift to yourself every day. Tracy and I want you to be able to start that process right - and that starts with what you wear," said Martin. "I absolutely loved being able to work with Tracy on this collection, combining her fitness expertise with my passion for creating clothing for women of all shapes and sizes. I'm so proud of this line, which is the first collaboration for the G.I.L.I. brand, and I truly believe that we've created the perfect blend of comfort, aesthetics and performance."

Items from the Tracy Anderson for G.I.L.I. activewear collection are scheduled to be available, while supplies last, beginning June 5 through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515. Additional information about the line can be found by visiting QVC's Newsroom.

About QVC, Inc.

QVC, Inc., exceeds the expectations of everyone we touch by delivering the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, in nine countries, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Along the way, we connect shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa. and founded in 1986, QVC has more than 17,000 employees and has retail operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 14 broadcast networks reaching approximately 370 million homes, seven websites, and 220 social pages. Visit corporate.qvc.com to learn more.

QVC, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB), which includes QVC, HSN, zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group"), as well as other minority investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a third way to shop -- beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores -- and is #1 in video commerce, #3 in ecommerce in North America and #3 in mobile commerce in the U.S. (according to Internet Retailer). For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com. QVC, Q, and the Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

