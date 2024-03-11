Tracy Bell honored as Women Who Shape the State 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced that Tracy Bell, Director of Equity Investments Strategies, was honored as a 2024 Women Who Shape the State by This is Alabama.

For 11 years, This is Alabama has asked Alabamians to nominate women who have made a difference in the community. The honorees have included a broad range of women from every corner of the state, including business leaders, educators, artists, activists, CEOs, astronauts, engineers, nonprofit leaders, volunteers and more.

Tracy Bell (center) is honored by "This is Alabama" as a 2024 Women Who Shape the State. Pictured with Tracy from First Horizon are Mary Nelson Little, Jerry Laurain, Dave Goode and Debbie Parrott.

Bell is passionate about making economic and investment topics approachable and understandable to all. She states, "I speak about these topics often and believe that for women especially, taking charge of their own financial future or being very involved in family finances is important for good socio-economic and family outcomes."

As shared in her This is Alabama profile, Bell has 25 years of experience in investment management and uses her broad knowledge of the industry to help families in her community learn more about their financial power. Each year, Bell leads First Horizon's "Women and Wealth" dinner, an empowering workshop for women offering information and more about how to take charge of their own financial future. She also authors investment publications and is a frequent speaker across the First Horizon footprint and has appeared in the Birmingham Alabama Business Journal's Table of Experts series. In 2018, she was selected as one of 20 women from IBERIABANK to attend the year-long Women Unlimited, Inc. LEAD leadership development program. Bell serves on the board of directors and as treasurer for Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama, and she has previously served as an industry mentor for student teams from The University of Alabama, Samford University and The University of West Alabama competing in the CFA Institute Research Challenge.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

